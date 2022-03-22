Android 13: see which Samsung phones will be updated | Technology

Disclosure / Samsung See which Samsung phones will be updated

Android 13 should be presented by Google in May, becoming available to users in the second half of the year. Even without official information, the SamMobile portal discovered which Samsung smartphones should receive the operating system update.

According to the site, the South Korean company has already started the development of One UI 5.0, an interface based on Android 13. The new version of Google’s operating system has already had its second testing phase released to developers.

Check below which Samsung phones and tablets will receive Android 13, according to SamMobile:

Galaxy S Line

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22 Plus

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21 Plus

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy S20 Plus

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy Note Line

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy Z Line

Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy A Line

Galaxy A73

Galaxy A53

Galaxy A33

Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A52

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy A52s

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A Quantum

Galaxy Quantum 2

Galaxy A42 5G

Galaxy A03s

Galaxy A12 / A12 Nacho

Galaxy A32

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy A22

Galaxy A22 5G

Galaxy A23

Galaxy A13

Galaxy A03

Galaxy M Line

Galaxy M42 5G

Galaxy M12

Galaxy M62

Galaxy M01

Galaxy M22

Galaxy M31

Galaxy M32

Galaxy M32 5G

Galaxy M52 5G

Galaxy M33

Galaxy M23

Galaxy F Line

Galaxy F42 5G

Galaxy F62

Galaxy F12

Galaxy F22

Galaxy F23

Tablets – Galaxy Tab line