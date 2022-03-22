Android 13: see which Samsung phones will be updated | Technology

Android 13 should be presented by Google in May, becoming available to users in the second half of the year. Even without official information, the SamMobile portal discovered which Samsung smartphones should receive the operating system update.
According to the site, the South Korean company has already started the development of One UI 5.0, an interface based on Android 13. The new version of Google’s operating system has already had its second testing phase released to developers.
Check below which Samsung phones and tablets will receive Android 13, according to SamMobile:
Galaxy S Line
- Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Galaxy S22 Plus
- Galaxy S22
- Galaxy S21 FE
- Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Galaxy S21 Plus
- Galaxy S21
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Galaxy S20 Plus
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S20 FE
- Galaxy S10 Lite
Galaxy Note Line
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Galaxy Note 20
- Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Galaxy Z Line
- Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
Galaxy A Line
- Galaxy A73
- Galaxy A53
- Galaxy A33
- Galaxy A71 5G
- Galaxy A71
- Galaxy A51 5G
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy A52
- Galaxy A52 5G
- Galaxy A52s
- Galaxy A72
- Galaxy A Quantum
- Galaxy Quantum 2
- Galaxy A42 5G
- Galaxy A03s
- Galaxy A12 / A12 Nacho
- Galaxy A32
- Galaxy A32 5G
- Galaxy A22
- Galaxy A22 5G
- Galaxy A23
- Galaxy A13
- Galaxy A03
Galaxy M Line
- Galaxy M42 5G
- Galaxy M12
- Galaxy M62
- Galaxy M01
- Galaxy M22
- Galaxy M31
- Galaxy M32
- Galaxy M32 5G
- Galaxy M52 5G
- Galaxy M33
- Galaxy M23
Galaxy F Line
- Galaxy F42 5G
- Galaxy F62
- Galaxy F12
- Galaxy F22
- Galaxy F23
Tablets – Galaxy Tab line
- Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab S8 Plus
- Galaxy Tab S8
- Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy Tab S7 (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy Tab S7 FE
- Galaxy Tab S6 5G
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
- Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
- Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 (2021)