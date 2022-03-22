Antonov An-225 chief pilot is removed after criticism of company directors

The Antonov An-225, before being destroyed in the war – Image: Antonov Airlines, via YouTube





In yet another episode of the controversy surrounding the destruction of the Antonov An-225 Mriya, the largest plane in the world, amid the war in Ukraine, the chief pilot of the company’s crew spoke again this Sunday, March 20, about the retaliation he has received when talking about the case.

Commander Dmytro Antonov has a YouTube channel where he always posted videos and information about the An-225’s flights and other large Antonov Airlines planes. And since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began, the pilot has taken advantage of his channel to comment, day after day, on the unfolding of the conflict.

And as we have been following, at the end of last week Dmytro stated in one of the videos that, since January, the company’s management had been informed about the possibility of transferring the large planes, as well as all the operational and maintenance logistics, to Leipzig, in Germany, where Antonov already has operations. However, he said that the directors failed to act on the issue, not even on the eve of the beginning of the conflict, when they themselves decided to leave Ukraine and go to Germany.

After these comments, the next day, in a new video published, the commander informed everyone that he had suffered retaliation from the company’s high levels for what he said, having his phone line cut and receiving threats.





But even with his public manifestation about what happened, Dmytro spoke again this Sunday about a new chapter of the issue. As you can see in the video below, he has now received an official statement from Antonov.

First, the pilot starts his video by saying that there are not only external enemies attacking Ukraine, but also internal ones, and that it is possible to notice that his words “They played a lot, and that can only mean one thing: that I got straight to the point”.

“An order was issued by the management of the company, in which I was removed from my post. They look like adults, but act like children.”says the commander.

In addition to showing the document he received from the company, he also shows another version, which was sent to the other members of his crew, in which part of the information was erased so that the crew did not know all the details.

“It seems that the people who invented this order think that businessmen and pilots are stupid, they don’t understand anything and they don’t know how to analyze the situation”accuses Dmytro.

A little further on in the video, the pilot also addresses some comments he received from company employees, authorities and people he considered to be his friends:

“People I considered my friends told me I should be silent and not offend the ‘poor elders’ of the company’s leadership. They told me it couldn’t be done because there is a war going on and I could do damage.

And people from the authorities tried to pressure me and shame me for my actions. They told me that my actions could harm the military-industrial complex during the war.

They commented on my information about the trapped Volga-Dnepr planes, saying that I can’t do that because it might piss off the Russians.

I ask, dumbfounded: Who can annoy whom?! I thought I heard wrong. How can the struggle against collaborationism in any way harm the military-industrial complex at this moment?

It is now that we need to eradicate any manifestation of collaborationism, at all levels. And it’s easy to do that.

Everyone who started to support those who, by their actions, led to the death of our pride, the death of our national treasure, the An-225 Mriya aircraft, these people, I can safely say, are also wrong.

Many of you have asked how exactly you can help me. I need a good lawyer to protect my honor and dignity. It’s said, let’s wait for answers.”

Finally, Dmytro ends Sunday’s video by leaving a sequence of beautiful images of the Antonov An-22, the largest propeller-powered plane in the world, which, apparently, until now remains intact at the same airport as the An-225. was destroyed.

Watch the full video below (you can add subtitles in Portuguese through the menu in the corner of the player).



