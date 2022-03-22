Aparecida Petrowky trains in Rio: “I love outdoor exercises” – Quem

+



Aparecida Petrowky exercises in Lagoa (Photo: Daniel Delmiro/AgNews)

Aparecida Petrowky, 39 years old, was photographed exercising in the region of Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas, in Rio de Janeiro, and talked to Who about the habit of practicing physical activities outdoors. “Well-being is a priority for me because it strengthens my emotional balance, my spiritual peace and my professional life.”

She takes advantage of the morning to practice running and perform regular sets of stretching. “I like to be with my body in tune with nature. That’s why I love to exercise outdoors. Stretching, meditation and yoga have become habits.”

Aparecida Petrowky has yoga exercises as allies to well-being (Photo: Daniel Delmiro/AgNews)

CHAMELEON

With almost 15 years of career, Aparecida has already had different looks both in cut – short, medium length, with long appliqués – and in shades – she has already dyed blonde and reddish, in addition to natural brown.

“I love being able to be a chameleon. There is a challenge in reinventing yourself, especially in relation to work. I take advantage of changes to enjoy the moment. The physical transformation can be related to the creative work that I love being involved.”

Aparecida Petrowky exercises in Lagoa (Photo: Daniel Delmiro/AgNews)

CAREER NEWS

The actress also bets on new steps in her career and does not rule out being a presenter of a format she has developed. “The program Happy Talent – The Remembrance of the Senses it’s a game. I wrote the project a couple of years ago and now I’m producing it. The launch forecast is for the end of 2022. Will we have Aparecida Petrowky as a presenter of a program? I would be very happy to play this activity,” she says.

Success in being launched in Live life (Globo, 2009), she does not rule out the possibility of returning to TV as an actress, but does not yet have a date for that. “It’s normal for people who have worked on soap operas to feel homesick, but when they’re involved in other projects, homesickness is controlled.”

Aparecida Petrowky does sit-ups (Photo: Daniel Delmiro/AgNews)

Aparecida Petrowky chooses book to read (Photo: Daniel Delmiro/AgNews)

Aparecida Petrowky runs in Lagoa (Photo: Daniel Delmiro/AgNews)