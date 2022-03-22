Apple Watch Helps Elderly Find Lung Cancer After Fall | smartwatches

Paramedic Joshua Stevens, who was involved in Raylene’s first care, told the newspaper ABC Action News that Apple Watch emergency communication is often very helpful in handling cases like this. According to the health professional, the accuracy of the geolocation system is one of the watch’s differentials.

The fall detection feature is available on the Apple Watch from the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch 4 models. Upon identifying a sudden change in position, the smartwatch triggers a 60-second timer. If the user himself does not stop the count, the device sends a message or calls the numbers that are programmed, thus sharing the coordinates.

Cases like Raylene Hackenwerth’s are not uncommon. Recently, an American cyclist fell while riding and became unconscious, unable to call 911 on his own. The emergency service received the coordinates sent automatically by the Apple Watch and quickly arrived at the scene of the accident.