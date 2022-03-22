Apple Watch Helps Elderly Find Lung Cancer After Fall | smartwatches

Raju Singh 2 mins ago Technology Comments Off on Apple Watch Helps Elderly Find Lung Cancer After Fall | smartwatches 0 Views

Paramedic Joshua Stevens, who was involved in Raylene’s first care, told the newspaper ABC Action News that Apple Watch emergency communication is often very helpful in handling cases like this. According to the health professional, the accuracy of the geolocation system is one of the watch’s differentials.

The fall detection feature is available on the Apple Watch from the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch 4 models. Upon identifying a sudden change in position, the smartwatch triggers a 60-second timer. If the user himself does not stop the count, the device sends a message or calls the numbers that are programmed, thus sharing the coordinates.

Cases like Raylene Hackenwerth’s are not uncommon. Recently, an American cyclist fell while riding and became unconscious, unable to call 911 on his own. The emergency service received the coordinates sent automatically by the Apple Watch and quickly arrived at the scene of the accident.

In another case, in Arizona, also in the United States, a police officer was stabbed after responding to an incident. Unable to radio contact his headquarters to ask for help, Sergeant Sosa, down with a leg injury, only communicated with his co-worker, Gloria Wheeler, through the link feature of Apple’s smartwatch.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Nintendo Switch receives new firmware update for Version 14.0.0 – Group games organization, more Bluetooth functions

Nintendo has released a firmware update for the Nintendo Switch today. Version …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved