AstraZeneca drug neutralizes subvariants of Ômicron in laboratory study

THE astraZeneca informed this Monday, 21, that its cocktail based on antibodies to prevent and treat Covid-19 maintains neutralizing activity against subvariants of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus. The independent laboratory study includes the analysis of BA.2, considered highly contagious.

This is the first data analyzing the impact of AstraZeneca’s Evusheld treatment on “cousins” of the Ômicron variant, following a recent global increase in cases. The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said in December that another laboratory study showed that Evusheld retained neutralizing activity against Omicron.

Data from the most recent study, from the University of Washington, in U.S, showed that the therapy reduced the amount of virus detected in samples – viral load – of all Omicron subvariants tested in rat lungs, AstraZeneca said. The study still needs to be peer-reviewed.

The Evusheld was tested against Ômicron’s BA.1, BA.1.1 and BA.2 subvariants. It was also shown in the study to limit inflammation in the lungs – a critical symptom in severe Covid-19 infections.

“The findings further support Evusheld as a potentially important option to help protect vulnerable patients, such as the immunocompromised, who may face poor outcomes if infected with Covid-19,” said John Perez, Head of Development, Vaccines and Immune Therapies. from AstraZeneca.

Evusheld reduced the risk of developing symptomatic covid-19 by 77% in trials, the UK drug regulator said last week, after approving the therapy to prevent infections in adults with low immune responses. The drug has also been shown to save lives and prevent disease progression when given within a week of the first symptoms. /REUTERS