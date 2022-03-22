Biden Says Putin May Use Chemical Weapons in Ukraine, Cyber ​​Attack on US | World

Russia’s accusations that Ukrainians have chemical and biological weapons are false and are evidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin is considering using them in his war against Ukraine, US President Joe Biden said. this Monday (21), without citing evidence.

Putin is “against the wall and now he’s talking about new false flags he’s raising, including claiming that we in the US have biological and chemical weapons in Europe; [isso] It’s just not true,” Biden said at an event with US business leaders.

Share by WhatsApp

Share via Telegram

“They are also suggesting that Ukraine has chemical and biological weapons in Ukraine. This is a clear sign that he is considering using both.”

Biden also said that intelligence services indicate a growing Russian cyber threat and urged US companies to prepare defenses immediately.

“If they haven’t already, I urge our private sector partners to strengthen their cyber defenses immediately,” Biden said in a statement.

He cited developing intelligence information that the Russian government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks, including in response to Western sanctions imposed on Moscow for its offensive in Ukraine. “It’s part of Russia’s playbook,” he said.

Biden said the US government will continue to use tools to deter, disrupt and, if necessary, respond to cyberattacks against critical infrastructure.

He said that most of the critical infrastructure in the country is operated by private entities and that they cannot be compelled to take specific cybersecurity measures. “Owners and operators must accelerate efforts to close their digital doors,” he said.

Russia has the ability to make a sophisticated attack

Biden later told a meeting of US business leaders that Russia has “a very sophisticated cyber capability” and that President Vladimir Putin is likely to launch such attacks.

Referring to a summit last year in Geneva where he warned Putin against cyberattacks on critical US infrastructure, Biden said he had “a long conversation about what the consequence would be if he used them.”

According to Biden, the point is that he has the ability to do these attacks, but he hasn’t done it yet.

US officials have said that everything from fuel supply routes to water supplies are at risk from cyberattacks and have identified Russian hackers as one of the top threats.

Assistant National Security Adviser for Cyber ​​and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger told reporters that despite Biden’s warning, “there is no certainty that there is a cyber incident on critical infrastructure.”

“Preparatory activity” was detected, but there are no signs of a “specific” attack.

Despite the government’s efforts to strengthen coordination and assistance in the cybersecurity sphere, “there’s a lot more we should do to trust that we’ve closed our digital doors,” he admitted.

In some areas, the gaps are “deeply concerning,” he said.

Neuberger reiterated earlier White House warnings that if Russia attacks critical infrastructure, the United States “will be prepared to respond.”