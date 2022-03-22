Boat tows Greenland shark, which may have been born over 500 years ago – News

A giant squid carcass was found intact by hikers on a beach in Britannia Bay, South Africa.
The impressive record was shared by several vehicles. According to Live Science, the animal was filmed for the first time in its natural habitat in 2013.
The difficulty in obtaining images of giant squids due to the depth at which the animal usually lives, between 610 m and 975 m below the surface
In an interview with the publication, Michael Vecchione, an invertebrate zoologist at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, explained that such sightings are extremely rare.
Bombed at HOUR 7! Man captures venomous snake, shows off with the animal and dies
Because the mollusc’s body hardly remains whole after emerging from the seabed
Read more: How hot! Resident helps super venomous snake to cool its head
Adéle Grosse, who found the dead animal while walking with her husband around the place, did not hide her surprise at the discovery.
‘Seeing her really took my breath away,’ he said.
See also: 5m snake captured after bloody fight with hunter
She estimates that the giant squid was approximately 4 m long and weighed around 300 kg. According to Live Science, a female of the species can measure up to 18 m
Speaking of squid, a young man came across a shark inside one while he was preparing it for lunch. Check it out below!
A young man found a shark inside a squid he was preparing for lunch. The information is from the Northern Irish newspaper Belfast Live.
Worth the click: Gigantic snake attacks and strangles 16-year-old teenager
Adam Todd, as he is called, bought the seafood at a market in Lisburn, Northern Ireland.
‘I knew there was something about her. Usually the type of squid I buy is half the size. That was too big,” he said.
Read more! Giant, mysterious insect falls from the sky and leaves family in a panic
Still, Adam didn’t realize there was anything really bizarre there until he got home.
‘It was only when I started preparing it that I realized it was different’
See also: Can you find a cat taking a nap on this shelf?
When opening the squid, the surprise: there was a baby shark inside the animal
‘I don’t often fish. So, the first time I saw a shark was in my sink.”
And a little Chinese blogger had a horrendous experience with another mollusk, an octopus, which stuck to her face when she realized it would become food. Check it out below!
The blogger above decided to eat a live octopus as a way to get the attention of internet users. In fact, she managed to resonate in the networks, but not because of the exotic meal…
Worth the click: Fishermen open 6m crocodile to rescue woman’s corpse
… and yes because the creature ended up impetuously glued to his face!
According to the tabloid Mirror, the recording of just over 50 seconds was published on the short video platform Kuaishou
Read more! Gigantic anaconda invades FAB base and is captured by military
At the moment she was trying to suck the octopus, the animal’s tentacles spread and fixed themselves on the blogger’s face.
‘I can’t remove it’, laments the Chinese woman in tears
See also: Dog dies defending house invaded by poisonous snake
However, she finally manages to get rid of the creature.
‘My face is disfigured’, he declares
Worth the click: Crooked hyena steals deadly snake game and comes out unscathed
The blogger still shows in front of the camera a small wound left by the octopus on her cheek
And the networks did not forgive the aspiring influencer: ‘She deserves it. She tried to eat the octopus and the octopus also tried to eat her,’ commented one netizen.
Read more! Elderly man contracts leech through his penis and agonizes with an animal in his bladder
‘An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth,’ said another. In this case, tentacle by tentacle
A relative of the octopus and squid was equipped with 3D glasses to watch videos of shrimp. Understand next!
A clam was equipped with 3D glasses to be able to watch movies that showed a shrimp walking
See also: Snake over 3m bites and tangles in caregiver’s body
According to CNN, the unusual idea was part of a study led by Trevor Wardill, an assistant professor of ecology, evolution and behavior at the University of Minnesota.
Wardill wanted to know if the common European cuttlefish, a species of mollusc used in the research, would be able to watch the 3D projections and react to them in the same way as it would in the ocean.
Worth the click: Castaway boys survive for 15 months on a desert island
‘It took a lot of coaxing with the cuttlefish to make them wear the glasses’, explained the teacher, ‘they wanted to play with them’
The shrimp projected on the screen helped to draw the clam’s attention, as they are the species’ favorite snacks.
Read more! Condors try to catch poodles in Chilean apartment
And when the creature behaved as expected, something magical happened.
The cuttlefish extended its tentacles and attacked the animal on the screen, just as it would if it saw the prey in the wild.
See also: Nah! Gigantic snake reveals voracious jaw during boat
The conclusion of the study was that cuttlefish have brains that can calculate distance using information received from both eyes at the same time. Just like humans. Nice, no?
Don’t get out of there! If life throws a cloud of locusts, fry with butter and garlic