Bolsonaro government wants to create open health – Amauri Segalla

(photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press – 12/28/21)

After open banking, a system that allows bank users’ data to be shared between institutions, now it’s open health’s turn. The Ministry of Health has accelerated discussions to make it possible to exchange patient information between agreements, laboratories, hospitals and other services. In the ideal world, each person would have a kind of digital health card with all their medical history. In a consultation, the doctor would access, through the electronic system, everything he needs to know in advance about the patient – ​​previous illnesses and other information that could ensure the best possible care. In Estonia, one of the most technological countries in the world, as well. In fact, the proposal sounds good, but how to do that if the Brazilian health system is unequal and full of flaws? It is worth remembering: according to the Institute of Complementary Health Studies (IESS), only 24% of the Brazilian population have private plans.

Fixed income goes up, stock market goes down

With the rise in interest rates, the flow of investments was reversed in Brazil. The balance of fixed income investments totals R$ 100 billion since January. In turn, equity funds had withdrawals of approximately R$23 billion in the same period. The data are from the Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities (Anbima). According to the survey, the phenomenon gained strength from mid-2021, when the inflationary scenario became more evident.

Brazil approaches the mark of 30 unicorns

Brazil has consolidated itself as one of the main hotbeds of startups in the world. In 2021, companies of this type received US$ 10 billion in investments, almost triple the amount moved last year, according to data from the Distrito platform. Currently, the country ranks ninth among the nations with the most unicorns, as startups worth more than US$ 1 billion are called. There are now 24 unicorns in national territory, a number that should reach 30 by the end of the year.



Financial market celebrates the unlocking of Telegram

(photo: Yuri Kadobnov/AFP – 2/11/19)

The blockade of Telegram did not just displease politicians interested in spreading fake news. Since the beginning of the pandemic, several companies have started to use the app as a work tool. The financial market in large numbers communicates with clients through this platform – from analysis houses to brokers,

from banks to investment managers.

Therefore, this group celebrated the decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, to release the platform. Nobody wanted to lose business.

”Before the pandemic, the priority for families was their own home, quality education, a good car and money for travel. Now own home and health. Having a good plan turned into a desire

Ricardo Bottas, CEO of SulAmrica, one of the largest health operators in the country

30%

of Brazilian cell phones have Telegram, according to a survey by the FSB/BTG Pactual Institute. WhatsApp is on 90% of devices

QUICKS

(photo: Patrick Pleul / DPA / AFP – 10/13/21)

Elon Musk’s Tesla has struggled with autonomous driving of its cars. According to NHTSA, the US traffic safety agency, 107 cars braked on their own while driving in the country. The failures started three months ago, after a software update. There was at least one serious accident.

The pandemic increased Brazilians’ spending on medicines. A study by the Farmcias APP platform showed that pharmaceutical retail sales grew by 53% in 2021, compared to 2020. The traumatic scenario harmed mental health. Among the best-selling drugs, antidepressants ranked first.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine jeopardizes one of the most innovative technological hubs in the world. Ukrainians Jan Koum, creator of WhatsApp, Max Levchin, co-founder of PayPal, and Yurii Monastyrshin, inventor of Snapchat, are among the greatest entrepreneurs of the century. They attributed their success to the training they had in Ukraine.

Expensive energy has not stopped the increase, even if timid, in demand. In February, according to data from the Electric Energy Commercialization Chamber (CCEE), national consumption of electric energy rose 1% in relation to the same period last year. The biggest advance occurred in the services sector, with a rise of 14%.