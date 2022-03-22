Brazilian resort is elected the 15th best in the world; see full list | International destinations

Booking/Play Salinas Maceió All Inclusive Resort is on the list of the best beach resorts in the world

The US News portal released this Monday (21) a list of the 22 best beach resorts; that is, those whose structure is close to or within a beach. Alongside paradisiacal locations, such as the island of Curaçao or the Greek islands of Crete, in Greece, Brazil was chosen to be part of the selection.

Salinas Maceió All Inclusive Resort, in the capital of Alagoas, was chosen to represent Brazil on the list, reaching the 15th position. The website reinforces that the beach resort is a great option for families who want to stay on the edge of Ipioca beach, since children under 12 years old do not pay if they are accommodated with two adults.

“While the property is equipped with safe swimming pools for children, the main attraction is the beachfront. Ipioca beach has white sand and blue waters, as well as chairs and umbrellas for parents to relax”, says the portal. . The criteria used by the publication include the proportion of relaxation of the accommodation, the location of the beach resort, leisure options and even the menu options.

Salinas Maceió has a total area of ​​28 thousand square meters, with a leisure area equipped with game rooms, swimming pools, volleyball court and children’s area. The cozy apartments integrate the tourist with nature, whether for the green that surrounds the hotel or for the beach of Ipioca itself. The very close location enhances the beauty and practicality of the experience.

The all-inclusive experience includes, in addition to the full restaurant menu, a complete list of drinks and beers, an all-you-can-eat snack buffet and a children’s menu.

There are several types of packages offered by the hotel, each with a different price range and varying commemorative dates. Currently, the daily rates per couple can vary between R$1,099 and R$2,099*.

The other accommodations chosen to integrate the ranking are spread across countries such as the United States, Greece, Spain, Belize, Mexico and the Dominican Republic, to name a few. Check out the photo carousel for a complete list of the 22 best beach resorts in the world, according to US News (click on the arrows to see the winning destinations).

*Prices consulted on March 21, 2022 on the accommodation website.