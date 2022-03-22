Camera captured bombing of shopping mall that left 8 dead in Kiev. Look

A security camera captured the moment when a Russian bombing hit a shopping mall in Kiev, Ukraine’s capital, on Sunday (20/3), around 11pm local time (6pm GMT). The attack left eight confirmed dead.

“This attack on a mall is not a coincidence. Putin wants to starve civilians so they can put pressure on their leaders,” Vitali Klitschko, mayor of Kiev, wrote on Twitter. “We will put pressure on Putin’s Russia, however. If you continue to do business with them, you have blood on your hands.”

The mall is located about 10 km from the center of Kiev, in a residential area of ​​the city.

See the video of the moment of the explosion and images of the wreckage:

The Ukrainian Emergency Service said 63 firefighters were called to the scene to fight the blaze, which reached the third and fourth floors of the building. The first six bodies were found at 8 am (local time) on Monday.

A firefighter working at the site told The New York Times that body parts were scattered throughout the wreckage.

According to Attorney General Iryna Venedictova, the death toll is likely to be higher, as the emergency service is still scouring the area for bodies.

In a statement, Leroy Merlin said one of the victims was a company employee. After the news, the Ukrainian arm of the company made a request for the brand to announce its departure from Russia. Leroy Merlin is on the dwindling list of companies that decided to continue their activities in the country even after the start of the war.

“Today, Leroy Merlin Ukraine was directly touched by the tragedy. And a destroyed store is nothing compared to the lives of lost colleagues. We will always remember,” reads the text written by Ukrainian officials.

Curfew

Kiev will have a new curfew lasting 35 hours. The measure starts this Monday (21/3), at 20 pm, and goes until Wednesday (23/3), at 7 pm.

According to the city’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, shops, pharmacies and gas stations will remain closed. “Only vehicles with a special license will be allowed to drive around the city,” he said.

On social media, the mayor posted images of a new Russian attack on residential areas of Kiev. The explosions took place on Sunday night (20/3), in regions that are 15 minutes away from the city center.

This Monday, the war reaches its 26th day. Russia has proposed a surrender of the city of Mariupol, suggesting that the military lay down their weapons and leave the region through humanitarian corridors. However, the country led by Volodymyr Zelensky did not accept the proposal.