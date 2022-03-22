Carla Machado makes more appointments in SJB – Check them all

The Official Gazette of the municipality of São João da Barra brought more nominations published by Mayor Carma Machado (PP) this Monday, March 21.

Elba Nice Moreira de Almeida for the position of Executive Secretary, symbol CC-1, together with the Municipal Health Department.

Adriana Machado Mariano for the position of Human Resources Manager, symbol CC-1, with the Municipal Health Department.

Eli Ferreira da Silva for the position of Executive Secretary, symbol CC-1, together with the Municipal Department of Social Assistance and Human Rights.

Ana Angelica Ribeiro Azevedo for the position of Advisor (1), symbol CC-4, with the Municipal Health Department.

Ana Lucia Soares da Silva for the position of Advisor (3), symbol CC-6, with the Municipal Health Department.

Ardalla Machado Felipe for the position of General Health Coordinator, symbol CCE-1, with the Municipal Health Department.

Carlos Augusto Russo Barros for the position of Advisor (2), symbol CC-5, with the Municipal Health Department.

Bernardete Barreto Gomes for the position of Advisor (1), symbol CC-4, with the Municipal Health Department.

Daiana Miranda Zerbini for the position of Purchasing Manager, symbol CC-1, with the Municipal Health Department.

Bianca Ernesto DaCosta for the position of Director of Hospital Regulation, symbol CC-2, with the Municipal Health Department.

Daniele Rangel Belmiro for the position of Advisor (2), symbol CC-5, with the Municipal Health Department.

Diana Da SilvaMoreira for the position of Advisor (1), symbol CC-4, with the Municipal Health Department.

Carla De Souza Rangel Paes Monteiro for the position of Advisor (2), symbol CC-5, with the Municipal Health Department.

Dirceu Candido Da Silva Neto for the position of Head of the Supply and Inputs Sector, symbol CC-3, with the Municipal Health Department.

Iasmin Franco Azevedo for the position of Advisor (1), symbol CC-4, with the Municipal Health Department.

Edilamar Leitao Caldas for the position of Head of the Strategic Tobacco Program, symbol CC-3, with the Municipal Health Department.

Ingrid Joisa de Souza Henriques for the position of Manager of the Guard and Supplies Sector, symbol CC-1, with the Municipal Health Department.

Èlia Pacheco Amaral for the position of Advisor (3), symbol CC-6, with the Municipal Health Department.

Janaina Barboza Magalhaes Azeredo for the position of Advisor (1), symbol CC-4, with the Municipal Health Department.

Helena Coelho Sant’ana Da Silva for the position of Health Ombudsman, symbol CC-1, with the Municipal Health Department.

Jorge Lennon Lopes for the position of Advisor (1), symbol CC-4, with the Municipal Health Department.

Joseildes Batista Santos for the position of Advisor (1), symbol CC-4, with the Municipal Health Department.

Luis Guilherme Russo Barreto for the position of Director of Information Technology, symbol CC-2, with the Municipal Health Department.

Leandro Pessanha Da Silva for the position of Manager of Regulation, Control and Evaluation, symbol CC-1, with the Municipal Health Department.

Magna SalesDutra Borges for the position of Advisor (2), symbol CC-5, with the Municipal Health Department.

Ligiane Rocha de Mello for the position of Advisor (1), symbol CC-4, with the Municipal Health Department.

Marcio Rogerio dos Santos France for the position of Advisor (3), symbol CC-6, with the Municipal Health Department.

Luana Das Neves Do Amaral for the position of Advisor (1), symbol CC-4, with the Municipal Health Department.

Marcos Antonio Ribeiro de Oliveira for the position of Advisor (1), symbol CC-4, with the Municipal Health Department.

Maria Anita Noronha Paes for the position of Urgency and Emergency Manager, symbol CC-1, with the Municipal Health Department.

Monique França de Abreu for the position of Executive Secretary, symbol CC-1, together with the Municipal Health Department.

Maria Auxiliadora Fazoli Da Cunha for the position of Manager of Agreements and Projects, symbol CC-1, with the Municipal Health Department.

Paulo Cesar Peçanha do Nascimento for the position of Director of Pharmacy, symbol CC-2, with the Municipal Health Department.

Miriam Gomes DaSilva for the position of Head of Health Unit of the Department of Primary Care, symbol CC-3, with the Municipal Health Department.

Pedro Ivo Da Silva Fernandes for the position of Director of Transport, symbol CC-2, with the Municipal Health Department.

Mislene Dos Santos da Silva for the position of Advisor (1), symbol CC-4, with the Municipal Health Department.

Regina De Fatima Curcio Faez Botelho for the position of Head of the Center for Control of Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases, symbol CC-3, with the Municipal Health Department.

Samantha Melo Almeida Ribeiro for the position of Advisor (1), symbol CC-4, with the Municipal Health Department.

Vania Maria Neves Maciel Oliveira for the position of Mental Health Manager, symbol CC-1, with the Municipal Health Department.

Solange Emidio da Silva for the position of Advisor to the Municipal Health Council, symbol CC-4, with the Municipal Health Department.

Wagner Maciel Tavares for the position of Director of Ambulatory Regulation, symbol CC-2, with the Municipal Health Department.

Tatyana Karinna Moreira Crespo for the position of Director of Coordination, Planning, Information and Fundraising, symbol CC-2, with the Municipal Health Department.

Valeria Cristina de Oliveira for the position of Advisor (2), symbol CC-5, with the Municipal Health Department.

Thiago de Souza Da Silva for the position of Advisor (2), symbol CC-5, with the Municipal Health Department.

Amaro Lenilson Nunes Rosa for the gratified role of Superintendent of the Basic Health Unit, symbol FGE-1, with the Municipal Health Department.

Ana Paula do Amaral da Conceição de Souza for the gratified role of Coordinator of Health Surveillance Programs, symbol FG-2, at the Municipal Health Department.

Barbara Conceição Santos Loureiro Duarte Machado for the gratified role of Administrative Support Attendant Das Ubs, symbol FG-4, at the Municipal Health Department.

Benedito Marcos de Castro Oliveira for the gratified role of Superintendent of Epidemiological Surveillance, symbol FGE-1, at the Municipal Health Department.

Anderson Da Silva Rodrigues for the gratified role of Superintendent of the Basic Health Unit, symbol FGE-1, with the Municipal Health Department.

Bruno Cesar El Bainy De Oliveira for the gratified role of Administrative Support Attendant Das Ubs, symbol FG-4, at the Municipal Health Department.

Angelina de Abreu Oliveira Goncalves for the gratified role of Administrative Support Attendant Das Ubs, symbol FG-4, at the Municipal Health Department.

Catia Maiza De Assis Rangel for the gratified role of Supervisor of the Health and Quality of Life Center, symbol FG-1, at the Municipal Health Department.

Cenilda Valiengo Melo for the gratified role of Manager of the Municipal Polyclinic, symbol FGE, together with the Municipal Health Department.

Gilberta Amaral Miranda for the gratified role of Supervisor of the Health Products and Services Surveillance Sector, symbol FG-1, at the Municipal Health Department.

Deise Ferreira Alves Dos Santos for the gratified role of Manager of the Audit Sector, symbol FGE, with the Municipal Health Department.

Joedson Bitencourt DaSilva for the gratified role of Administrative Support Attendant Das Ubs, symbol FG-4, at the Municipal Health Department.

Fernando de Oliveira do Espirito Santo for the gratified role of Supervisor of the Epidemiological Surveillance Sector, symbol FG-1, at the Municipal Health Department.

Jorge Luiz Moreira Apolinario for the gratified role of Administrative Support Attendant Das Ubs, symbol FG-4, at the Municipal Health Department.

Flavio Dutra De Melo for the gratified role of Superintendent of the Basic Health Unit, symbol FGE-1, with the Municipal Health Department.

Juliana Azevedo Dos Santos for the gratified role of Coordinator of Health Surveillance Programs, symbol FG-2, at the Municipal Health Department.

Kissila Barbosa Goncalves for the gratified role of Manager of the Rehabilitation Division, symbol FGE, with the Municipal Health Department.

Marcos Moreira Machado for the gratified role of Manager of the Nucleus of Control of Vectors, Zoonoses and Diseases of Interest to Health, symbol FGE, together with the Municipal Health Department.

Luis Alberto Francisco Riter for the gratified role of Administrative Support Attendant Das Ubs, symbol FG-4, at the Municipal Health Department.

Marilena Lopes Gomes for the gratified role of Superintendent of the Accounting Division of the Municipal Health Fund, symbol FGE-1, with the Municipal Health Department.

Marcelo Pereira Dos Santos for the gratified role of Coordinator of the Health Education Management Nucleus, symbol FG-2, at the Municipal Health Department.

Matheus Moreira Rodrigues Freitas for the gratified role of Supervisor of the Zoonosis Control Sector, symbol FG-1, with the Municipal Health Department.

Marcia Maria Abreu De Souza for the gratified role of Superintendent of the Basic Health Unit, symbol FGE-1, with the Municipal Health Department.

Monique Faria da Silva for the gratified role of Superintendent of the Administrative Sector, symbol FGE-1, at the Municipal Health Department.

Natalia Baptista Machado Ferreira for the gratified role of Administrative Support Attendant Das Ubs, symbol FG-4, at the Municipal Health Department.

Zelia Dias Degel for the gratified function of Superintendent of the Basic Health Unit, symbol FGE-1, with the Municipal Health Department.

Renan Da Silva Ribeiro for the gratified role of Coordinator of Health Surveillance Programs, symbol FG-2, at the Municipal Health Department.

Roberta Ribeiro Machado for the gratified role of Superintendent of Medical Consultations, symbol FGE-1, with the Municipal Health Department.

Roberto Fernandes Martins for the gratified role of Supervisor of the General Services Sector, symbol FG-1, at the Municipal Health Department.

