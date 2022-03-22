Check out the easiest way to update your WhatsApp (Android and iOS)

Keeping your app up to date goes far beyond new emojis or layouts. It’s also a security issue.

In order to access the best news from the Whatsapp, it is necessary to always keep the application up to date. The tools available can be useful in different moments of your day to day, more fun or even more beautiful than in previous versions.

But it’s not just for convenience that you need to keep your favorite messaging app always up to date. This is also very important to protect your data, conversations and files from leaks or even prevent them from being lost forever.

Even, despite the constant efforts of programmers, from time to time hackers manage to discover weaknesses in WhatsApp’s protection system. This can happen both with the version of mobile phones for Android and the one designed for iOS.

To make life easier for readers, here is a step-by-step guide that will ensure more security and practicality through the WhatsApp update:

1. Android Users

Enter the Play Store and search for “WhatsApp”;

When the search result appears, select “WhatsApp Messenger”;

The next page will show the application icon with uninstall and update options;

Click on “Update”;

Ready. Now just wait for your device to download and install the latest version.

If the option to update does not appear and, instead, you only have the option to open, it means that the phone is already operating with the latest and most secure version of the app. In that case, you can relax and chat normally, because all the latest features and security options are already available.

2. iOS Users

Select the App Store icon;

Search for “WhatsApp” in the search field;

When the results appear, choose “WhatsApp Messenger”;

On the next page of the application you will have the option “Update”, just select it;

After your iPhone finishes downloading and installing the program, you can use the latest version of the messenger.

If you went to the app’s page on the App Store and didn’t find the option to update (just open and update), even better. This means that all your conversations were already protected by the latest updates implemented by the developers of Meta (the company that controls WhatsApp).

Don’t forget to forward this text in the family group. Can you imagine if all those New Year’s fights leak out and your uncle finds out he’s not even in the group?