China: After plane crash, authorities found no survivors or black boxes – News

No survivors have been found so far after the crash of a Boeing 737 with 132 people on board, which fell in southern china last Monday (21), announced a civil aviation official this Tuesday (22).

The aircraft, which was carrying 123 passengers and nine crew, crashed in the Guangxi region while traveling between Kunming (southwest) and Guangzhou (south).

“So far, search and rescue teams have not found any survivors,” Zhu Tao, head of the civil aviation security department, told reporters. The black boxes have not yet been found, she pointed out.





“Given that the investigation is just beginning, we cannot have a clear opinion on the causes of the accident, based on the information we have.”

Parts of the Boeing 737-800 were scattered among trees charred by fire after the plane crashed. Burnt remains of documents and wallets were also seen, state media reported.

The vehicle, which described the situation as “ominous”, said the possibility that everyone on board had died cannot be ruled out.





The crash site is surrounded by mountains on three sides, with only a small access path. The forecast was for rain in the region this week. Excavators were clearing their way to the site on Tuesday, images on state television showed.

Earlier, video footage from the People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the Communist Party, showed search and rescue teams and paramilitary forces scaling tree-covered hills and placing markers where the wreckage was found.

The police set up a checkpoint in the village of Lu, upon arrival at the scene, and prevented journalists from entering.

Several people gathered near the crash site on Tuesday for a small Buddhist ceremony.

An investigative team sent by the State Council will give details of the search and rescue effort and the search for the flight recorders at a news conference on Tuesday night, state television reported.

The last crash involving a commercial jet crash in China occurred in 2010 and killed 44 of the 96 people on board.



