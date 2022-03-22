China confines city of 9 million people after new Covid outbreak | World

China has ordered the confinement of the city of Shenyang, an industrial city of 9 million inhabitants, due to an outbreak of Covid-19, which is spreading across the country. This Tuesday, the country recorded more than 4,700 cases, a wave of contagions that became a test for the government’s “Covid zero” strategy.
Shenyang, an industrial hub that houses a BMW factory, recorded 47 infections on Tuesday. Authorities have ordered residents to stay at home and announced that they will not be able to go outside without a negative test result taken within the previous 48 hours.
The city is the capital of Liaoning province, on the border with Jilin (to the north), epicenter of the current epidemic wave, due to the omicron variant.
Health authorities on Tuesday reported 4,770 new cases across the country, most of them in Jilin.
People and vehicles on the streets of Shanghai, China. Wall separates the street from the houses and buildings — Photo: Aly Song/Reuters
The confinement of the city of Shenyang, also in the northern region, went into lockdown on Monday night.
China has acted in recent weeks to try to eradicate hotspots of infection with some targeted confinements and large-scale testing. On Saturday, the country recorded two deaths from Covid-19, the first in more than a year caused by the coronavirus.
Authorities have warned of the economic risk posed by constant lockdowns as the country tries to balance the health crisis with the needs of the world’s second-largest economy.
Chinese President Xi Jinping last week insisted on the need to “minimize the impact” of the pandemic on the economy, but at the same time urged the authorities to continue with the “Covid zero” policy.
The current wave of contagions represents a test of Chinese strategy, which forces authorities to free up hospital beds for patients who show moderate symptoms.
Some cities such as Shanghai apply lockdowns to specific buildings, avoiding a city-wide lockdown, despite the record of hundreds of cases daily.
Shenzhen’s tech hub announced on Monday the lifting of the week-long lockdown, after easing some measures on Friday to minimize the virus’s impact on the economy.