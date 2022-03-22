Colleague suspected fake doctor on 1st shift

Colleagues of the fake doctor who was arrested after ordering the amputation of a pile-up victim’s leg said they had always been suspicious of his conduct. Suspicion arose right on the first shift together, when Gerson Lavísio, 32, applied the wrong medication to an accident victim and made an irregular suture.

“The conduct he took was not that of a doctor. For example, when there is a problem with the spine, we have to apply an analgesic, or even an oral medication, but what did he do? He applied a tranquilizer, 10 mg in the vein. The user collapsed, he wasn’t even walking anymore. And there was also a patient who needed to be sutured. He did the suture, but the stitches he made were all irregular, he couldn’t make the loop of the stitch. And did everything wrong”, said one of the colleagues, who preferred not to be identified, for the report of Fantástico.

Gerson used a false diploma, from another doctor, to practice medicine illegally and was reported to the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) on Tuesday (15). He was detained in Pindamonhangaba, also in the interior of São Paulo. According to information obtained by the UOL, he had worked for just four days in the medical team on the highway when he attended to the incident that ended up revealing the fraud, on Sunday (13).

The fake doctor worked in three locations, two of which were related to city halls. At a health center in Parelheiros, in the south of São Paulo, Gerson treated 18 people, including children and the elderly.

He was also hired by a medical service from the city of Votorantim (SP). There, he worked for just one day, and saw three patients. In addition to prescribing the same antibiotic for people with different problems, errors in Portuguese in the medical record drew attention.

other farces

In addition to posing as a doctor, Gerson also posed as a pastor. Attending and preaching to churchgoers, he gave spiritual advice and even made predictions about people’s future.

The Fantástico report showed that, on social networks, he announced cults in organizations that did not exist. He was also accused of asking for money for mission trips that never took place.

Gerson also cheated on his girlfriend. In an interview with this Sunday’s program, Regiane Arabi said that she met him on the internet. She claimed to have helped him financially with some bills and that the amounts were never returned.

“My friends warned me. They said: ‘be careful, because he’s not a doctor'”, says Regiane.

In addition to discovering that her boyfriend was a fake doctor, the young woman had another surprise when she learned that Gerson was in a relationship with another woman. In conversations, they noticed that he sent the same messages to both of them.

“Now I’m the one who’s going to unravel him. Because he’s going to be deceiving how many more people? He’s going to get into people’s fragility until when? He has to stop. Someone has to stop him”, he said.