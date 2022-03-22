Company that hired fake doctor assists victims of accidents on 3,000 km of highways

Enseg, responsible for hiring a false doctor, informs that it serves 3,000 km of highways in 5 states. Order to amputate a truck driver’s leg drew the attention of Federal Highway Police (PRF) inspectors and the rescue team to a false doctor

After making an at least strange decision while assisting a victim of a traffic accident on Via Dutra (BR-116), in Lavrinhas (SP), last Sunday (13), Gerson Lavísio was unmasked.

Hired by Enseg, a company that provides services to the CCR RioSP concessionaire, he worked as a first-aid doctor at Via Dutra and Rio-Santos for just over a month. The false doctor was denounced by the Regional Council of Medicine of the State of São Paulo (Cremesp), this Tuesday (15), to the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), after having formalized an application for registration with the municipality, with the presentation of a false diploma. .

Lavísio was hired by Enseg with only the protocol number of the Cremesp application, and was providing services at CCR RioSP. ENSEG says on its website to be: “ENSEG has become a reference in pre-hospital road care.” At the same time, he hired a fake doctor to attend to victims of serious accidents on the country’s most important highway.

According to Cremesp, Gerson did not have a CRM number and, therefore, was not qualified to work and could not be hired by the company. But, in practice, not only was he hired, but he was also providing assistance to users of Via Dutra and Rio-Santos.

O roads contacted the CCR RioSP concessionaire and asked the following questions:

1 – What is the procedure of the CCR RioSP concessionaire in hiring professionals? NO REPLY

2 – Is it enough for someone to say that they exercise such a profession for the CCR RioSP concessionaire to hire and release them to act in the service of users of highways under the company’s concession? NO REPLY

3 – The CCR RioSP concessionaire trusted the process carried out by the outsourced company, even if it was a position involving the health sector, as in the case in question: first-aid doctor? NO REPLY

4 – How many years has the outsourced company been working for the CCR Group? NO REPLY

5 – What are CCR RioSP’s measures in relation to the outsourced company? NO REPLY

6 – What are CCR RioSP’s measures in relation to the person who had an accident on the highway and had his leg amputated by the CCR RioSP “doctor”? NO REPLY 7 – What is the medical-rescue staff of CCR RioSP? NO REPLY

Through an official note, CCR RioSP limited itself to informing:

“The concessionaire informs that it was surprised by the news of the illegal exercise of the profession performed by an alleged doctor and is providing all the information to the competent authorities.”

Questioned again, the concessionaire informed that it would keep the previously sent note.

Company that hired fake doctor assists victims on 3,000km of highways

Enseg did not respond to questions until the publication of this article. However, in your site official informs that it serves 3,000 km of highways.

“Operating in the states of Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Paraná and the Federal District, covering more than 3,000 km of highways, Enseg has become a reference in pre-hospital road care.”

According to Cremesp, the hiring of Lavísio by Enseg and other institutions where he worked will be investigated.

Also according to Cremesp, the Council has an efficient document checking system with the competent bodies and reinforces that it will continue to work to curb the illegal practice of medicine, in order to safeguard the health and safety of the population.

Eco101 uses Enseg services but did not respond to the report

The report asked Eco101, responsible for the BR-101, in the state of Espírito Santo, if the concessionaire’s rescue service is carried out by professionals hired by the company Enseg? Also, what procedures does Eco101 take to hire rescue service professionals? And since when has Enseg been operating at Eco101? The dealership simply did not provide any information. The company is part of the Ecorodovias group, which has 11 highway concessions in the South, Southeast, Midwest, North and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Deputy denounced Enseg but avoided response

In August of last year, state deputy Freitas, from Espírito Santo, said, during a parliamentary session, that the reduction in the amounts paid on duty to first-aid doctors who work at Eco101, led health professionals to give up on continuing to provide services to the concessionaire that manages the BR-101 in the state of Espírito Santo.

According to Freitas, even before the reduction, made by the company Enseg, holder of the contract, most doctors on duty had already abandoned the service, as the value had not been readjusted since 2014.

At the time, Freitas considered Enseg’s position absurd, which preferred to reduce wages rather than increase them. “The consequence of this is the lack of assistance from the concessionaire for those who suffer an accident or some sudden illness in the Espírito Santo stretch of more than 400 kilometers of the highway”, he explained.

In view of this, the roads contacted Deputy Freitas and asked for an assessment of the parliamentarian on this issue. At first, Freitas’s press office asked what the deputy had to do with the case. The report explained the purpose. The advisory said it would talk to Freitas.

But, even after insisting, deputy Freitas avoided responding to the report and did not want to take a position on the current episode involving Eco101 and the first-aid service contract with the company Enseg.

ANTT inspects conditions of ambulances but not of doctors

The report also contacted the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT).

Through its press office, ANTT replied:

1- What is the form of inspection by the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) in relation to the rescue service at federal highway concessionaires, whether Via Dutra or other highways granted, as well as about hiring professionals for this service?

Reply: ANTT supervises the time of medical assistance, and the concessionaire is responsible for managing the quality of the service. The hiring of professionals who operate in the rescues is at the discretion of the concessionaire.

2- What inspection has been carried out in the last five years in relation to the rescue service at Via Dutra and at other concessionaires?

Reply: As informed above, the concessionaires are inspected regarding the time of service of the medical assistance service in relation to the verified occurrences, in accordance with what is determined in the concession contract.

ANTT reinforced that “oversees the functionality of ambulances that handle rescues in all concessions, but the hiring of professionals is at the discretion of the concessionaires“.

Observation from Estradas.com.br: ANTT supervises the “functionality of ambulances”, but leaves it up to companies to ensure that doctors are doctors. What is more important, the vehicle or the emergency service?

ABCR (Brazilian Association of Highway Concessionaires) was asked if the Association has information about which concessionaires, in addition to CCR RioSP, work with this company enseg, who provides medical services? ABCR reported that it does not have this information.

Cost reduction and irresponsibility, in the evaluation of SOS Estradas

Rodolfo Rizzotto, coordinator of the SOS Roads, says that for many years highway concessionaires have sought to reduce costs, including medical care on the roads. Therefore, they hire outsourced companies for this task. “This case is very serious because it involves one of the largest highway concession groups in the world. In addition to the service, in a concession that went into operation a few days ago, celebrated as an example by the Minister of Infrastructure. It is also impressive that ANTT inspects the ambulances but does not prepare those who assist the victims. This is a service that should be the gold standard of concessionaires and managed by themselves. They simply outsourced the responsibility and put lives at risk.”

He also recalls that highway users pay for toll service. So it’s not free. Most professionals who deal with accidents (claims) are prepared professionals and deserve all recognition, but it is unacceptable that they can be pressured by economic issues, as denounced by a deputy in Espírito Santo about the same company. Deputy who seems to be no longer concerned with the matter.

better understand the case

According to the PRF, after the decision made by Gerson Lavísio, the technical rescue team called the police because they were surprised by the measure and the lack of technique for the procedure. With that, the PRF consulted Lavísio’s name and discovered that he had a CRM registered in the name of another professional. He was then taken to the police station, where he confessed that he was not a doctor.

The police registered a report of illegal exercise of the profession, but the man was released after giving evidence. He signed a time commitment to appear at the police station to provide clarification.