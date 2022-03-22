Critically ill lions and tigers evacuated from Ukraine – News

Two Ukrainian lions and two tigers arrived on Saturday at a shelter in the north of the Netherlands, said the organization that picked them up at the border between Ukraine and Poland.

“There are two male lions, 3 and a half years old and 1 and a half years old, respectively, a 6-month-old male tiger and a 5-year-old tigress”, posted on Facebook the association Stichting Leeuw (Lion Foundation), which recovered the cats. on Friday night (18).





The animals are “severely traumatized” and malnourished, the organization’s director, Robert Kruijff, told AFP, estimating that they could be without food for a week or two.

The cats made a “long” journey before arriving in Poland on a bus full of Ukrainian animals, he said.

The director does not know where they came from in Ukraine or how their journey through the war-torn country unfolded.

The tigress is, according to the organization, in worse condition. “We don’t know if she will survive,” lamented Kruijff.









The four animals must remain in quarantine for a month at the organization’s shelter in the city of Anna Paulowna, in the north of the Netherlands.

The lions and tigers’ final destination is a reserve in South Africa, but first they will have to regain their strength, which could take a year or two, Kruijff estimates.

The transfer of animals was organized by the Poznan Zoo in western Poland, he noted.

Six lions, tigers and other cats from Ukraine were taken in early March to shelters in Spain and Belgium after a dangerous truck journey that crossed Russian tanks and swerved from bombed areas, according to the associations that collected them.



