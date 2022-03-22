Cyberpunk 2077 expansion will continue to use REDengine

Different from the new Witcher that goes from UE5

The name Cyberpunk 2077 still causes a certain backlash from many gamers, especially those who have been eagerly awaiting the new title in production for many years from CD Projekt Red. Now with the studio on the rise again due to the announcement of a new game in the The Witcher franchise, the developer makes it clear that new content for the current title in question will continue to be created on the current proprietary engine, REDengine.

CDPR said this, because the new “witcher” game is being developed with Unreal Engine 5, Epic Games’ new graphics engine. Shortly after the announcement of the new The Witcher, the official profile of Cyberpunk 2077 went to twitter to say:

“For the next game in The Witcher series, we’re moving from REDengine to Unreal Engine 5. However, REDengine, the technology that Cyberpunk 2077 is built on, is still being used to develop the next Cyberpunk 2077 expansion.”



REDengine has been used since The Witcher 2, released in 2011, until now in Cyberpunk 2077. Although in this last game, the graphics engine has reached its apex in graphical quality, the last CDPR title was a launch disaster. Only now, almost a year and a half later, is the game with most of its problems fixed, and ready for an expansion, which should come out later this year.

In the post made on Twitter, a user opened a poll in the comments asking “will you buy The Witcher 4 at launch (day 1)?”. Surprisingly, over 10,500 people have responded so far. Although many gamers are hesitant about CDPR right now, 53.5% said no.

We continue to follow the effect of Cyberpunk 2077 in the industry, in terms of the sale of what is being developed from the first announcement, until the actual launch.

