Deputy Commander of Russian Black Sea Fleet Killed in Combat – Air & Naval Defense

The deputy commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, Andreï Palidied in fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces near Mariupol, Ukraine, Russian authorities announced today.

According to the governor of Sevastopol, Mikhaïl Razvojaïev, Andreï Paliï was “a true officer of a military dynasty”, who had “great authority in the Russian fleet”, having died on Saturday in clashes in the area of ​​Mariupol, a strategic port city in the southeast. Ukraine, besieged for several weeks by the Russian army.

According to Russian media, Andreï Paliï was, in 2020, deputy commander of Russian forces in Syria, where Russia has intervened militarily since September 2015, in support of the forces of the Bashar Al-Assad regime.

On February 24, Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine that caused at least 902 deaths and 1,459 injuries among the civilian population, including more than 170 children, and caused the flight of more than 10 million people, including more than 3.3 million to neighboring countries, according to the latest UN figures.

According to the United Nations, around 13 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in Ukraine.

The Russian invasion was condemned by the international community in general, which responded by sending weapons to Ukraine and reinforcing economic and political sanctions on Moscow.

SOURCE: LUSA