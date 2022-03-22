Did you know that plum has much more benefits than for the gut? check out

What will you know! Continues after advertising



Brusque – Santa Catarina, Tuesday, March 22 – A plum is a very common food in Brazil and is already part of the menu of many people. In this case, everything is due to fruit’s ability to help with constipationand this is already a famous feature that makes it highly sought after.

It is worth remembering that the plum is a single stone fruit, and that it offers a fleshy and edible pulp. So, this is not the only positive point that the food offers for the organism, bringing many other benefits. Check out the main features that the home life mapped!

Continues after advertising





See also: Beach Iris: Discover this rustic plant native to South America and learn how to care for it

What are the main benefits of plum

As mentioned, a classic benefit of the plum is precisely that it helps in regulating intestinal flow and controlling constipation. Thus, this feature is due to the fact that its large amount of fiber in its compositionwhich makes it ideal for this purpose.

Continues after advertising





An important point in this regard is to understand that there are not many differences between fresh and dried plums. After all, when it dries, one of the only characteristic things that changes is the loss of liquid. As a result, there is a consequent loss of volume in relation to fresh fruit.

So, the fiber content of each unit will remain the same, but due to the smaller volume it is possible to ingest more fruits at once. Anyway, that does not interfere with the overall quality of the food that can be easily consumed in either of two ways.

Read more: Crossandra: learn how to care for this orange flowering plant – Vida de Casa

Helps to lose weight

The plum also helps in the slimming process, even if in a more supporting way. After all, it’s a lot rich in potassium which is an element that, in addition to helping to improve cramps, also eliminates sodium and excess fluids from the body. In this way, it acts in the deflating of the organism.

It is important in eye health care

Plum is also an important food when taking care of eye health. In that case, it is due to concentration of vitamin A present in the fruitwhich is as rich in this element as other more popular options, such as carrots.

Therefore, it is a relevant alternative to consider for those who do not like other foods that offer this vitamin, as shown by the Earth. See also the video of the channel “Official Health Tips” and learn more about this powerful fruit:

Check out: Tea of ​​espinheira santa know how to make and get rid of stomach problems