Discover UNA-SUS courses related to Oral Health – News

World Oral Health Day, celebrated on March 20, reinforces the importance of hygiene care. According to research by the Alliance for a Caries-Free Future (ACFF), about 100% of adults in the world have or have had tooth decay, and more than 600 million children are affected by this disease. According to the data, the second most prevalent in the oral cavity is periodontal disease, an inflammatory process caused by a bacterial imbalance that leads to the destruction of the supporting apparatus of the teeth.

However, such diseases do not only impact oral health, but the entire body, and can lead to cardiovascular, pulmonary, kidney diseases and, in diabetes, make glycemic control difficult.

To train health professionals to deal with various aspects of oral health in Primary Care, UNA-SUS currently offers five self-instructional online courses on the subject. The trainings are open to dental professionals and students, as well as others interested in the topic. Check out!

Common Dental Situations in Primary Health Care – UFPel

The qualification brings 16 interactive clinical cases that address oral health care for children, adults, pregnant women and the elderly. In each clinical case, the student will answer questions regarding the etiology, diagnosis, treatment, monitoring and prevention of oral pathologies. Topics such as caries prevention and control, periodontal disease, oral cancer and systemic diseases with oral involvement can be studied in the cases and in the complementary materials.

Oral Health Care for People in Dental Emergency Situations – UFMA

The training deals with the organization of the work process to meet urgent demands in the daily routine of dental care and spontaneous demands, understanding the work process of Oral Health teams in Primary Health Care.

Oral Health Care for People with Disabilities in Primary Health Care – UFMA

The course aims to understand the promotion of oral health care in Primary Care, as well as to identify the specificities in the management of Persons with Disabilities (PWD) in this line of care, in order to offer qualified, specialized and humanized dental care to this population. .

Oral Health Care for Pregnant and Postpartum Women – UFMA

It addresses the comprehensive health monitoring of pregnant and postpartum women, the insertion of oral health care in the Rede Cegonha, from the perspective of understanding the structuring of services and dental care, as well as the work of the Primary Health Care team focused on this care line.

Oral Health Care for People with Communicable Infectious Disease – UFMA

Primary Oral Health Care is considered the main gateway to oral health care, where health promotion and prevention actions are carried out in order to avoid or reduce diseases and injuries. Among these, infectious diseases have a high prevalence in health services, making it necessary for professionals who work in oral health to be able to recognize signs and symptoms of the main endemic and epidemic infectious diseases that are relevant in Brazil with oral repercussions, as well as the conducts recommended by the Ministry of Health for guidance to users.