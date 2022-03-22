Do you use Internet Explorer? Microsoft gives ultimatum to those who haven’t left the browser – 03/21/2022

Since 2020, Microsoft has announced that it will retire IE (Internet Explorer). Now, the company said that, given the growing number of sites and services that no longer support the old browser, the deadline for migrating to the Microsoft edge It’s June 15, 2022.

In Windows 10, when you try to open a new web page, even if you click on Internet Explorer, it automatically enters Edge.

Microsoft points out that it will support “an amount amazing big of sites” that originate in Internet Explorer by 2029.

To activate the mode IE on Microsoft edgeaccess edge://settings/defaultbrowser in the browser and enable the “Allow websites be reloaded in Internet Explorer” and then restart the browser.

There is an introductory guide in English that goes into more detail about the transition from IE for the Microsoft edge.

The end of support for Internet Explorer arrived for Microsoft 365 Apps and Services on August 17, 2021, so anyone who tries to connect to the product may experience connectivity failures and a poor experience.

Even WordPress, the blogging and hosting platform, announced plans to end support for IE 11 in March 2011 after browser usage dropped to less than 1%.

Internet Explorer, the former king of the block

Launched in 1995, Internet Explorer was dominant for a long time. Competitors like Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome were taking space from Microsoft’s browser.

Currently, the most used browser is Chrome, with 65% of the global market, according to data from the consultancy Statscounterwhich take into account accesses made via cell phone and computer.

Apple’s Safari ranks second with around 19% market share. Firefox, from Mozilla Foundation, and the edge are in third and fourth positions with 3.59% and 3.39% of the global market, respectively.

*With information from the Bleeping Computer website