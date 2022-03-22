Doctors expect Sergeant Bené to be discharged to the ward within 48 hours; picture evolves – Folha Patoense

Military Police Sergeant Benedito da Silva de Araújo, known as Bené, shot by his 13-year-old son last Saturday (19), in Patos, remains hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit of the Emergency and Trauma Hospital of Campina Grande. According to the medical team, the forecast is that within 48 hours he will be discharged to the ward. He is conscious and eats and talks normally.

According to the director of the hospital, Sebastião Viana, the soldier has a projectile lodged in his spinal cord and complains of not feeling his lower limbs.

“The patient is stable, conscious and oriented, but he has a projectile in the spinal cord region, in the transition between the thoracic and lumbar vertebrae”, explained the doctor. “We believe that with the evolution she is having, within 24 to 48 hours he will be able to go to the infirmary”, he concluded.

The X-ray above shows at the bottom the exact spot where the bullet was lodged. The darkest part of the lung is where a projectile hit the left lung that was already drained by the doctors.

The information received by the Portal shows that the doctors decided not to have surgery to remove the projectile since they are not able to do so due to the risk of him becoming paraplegic. The sergeant has no sensation in his lower limbs.

The general surgeon at the Trauma Hospital, Caio Guimarães, reported that the PM sergeant has not undergone surgery so far. According to the doctor, despite not feeling his legs, the man is not intubated and conscious and oriented. The case is being evaluated daily for new decisions to be made.

In contact with our report, a cousin of Bené said that the family still hopes that he will walk again, since the doctors said that as the region where the bullet is lodged is very inflamed, he needs to wait a few more hours to find out the normal body reaction. “We are still hopeful that he will feel his legs again. Let’s continue in prayer and ask God to work a miracle in his life”, said the cousin.

The crime happened in the city of Patos on the afternoon of last Saturday (19). The teenager would have shot at his parents and brother inside their residence. The child’s mother and 7-year-old brother died at the scene.

The Justice of Paraíba determined that the 13-year-old teenager, accused of killing his mother and brother and injuring his father, be admitted to the Centro Socioeducativo de Sousa, in Paraíba. The minor must be provisionally hospitalized for 45 days.

