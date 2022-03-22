Dog is abandoned because his ex-owners think he’s gay

Credit: ReproductionFezco, the puppy abandoned because his owners think he’s gay

That homophobia separates families, makes millions of LGBT people suffer around the world, by both physical and psychological aggression, and even kills, is nothing new for anyone. But what causes helpless animals to be abandoned to the side… this one is really new and just as unfortunate.

A dog, named Fezco, was abandoned by his former owners in Stanly County (North Carolina, USA) because they believed he was gay. Reports on social media say that the dog, which is between 4 and 5 years old, is docile and gets along well with both people and other animals.

Fezco was abandoned after being seen “crossed” with another male dog.

In a publication, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals clarifies that “males riding males (as well as people and objects) and even masturbating are normal behaviors exhibited by most dogs.”

Despite the advice of the organization, the former owners of Fezco decided that his behavior was proof that he was sexually attracted to other males and therefore could not be under their roof. Many netizens defined the behavior of the former owners as “hateful” and “shameful”.

Charlotte’s WCCB made a Facebook post touting that Albemarle Animal Protection Services said Fezco is in shelter awaiting a new family. The agency guarantees that the dog is “a good boy”. The animal is described as docile and affectionate.