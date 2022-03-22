Elden Ring PC Exploit Could Leave Players in a Death Loop

Hackers begin to spread through the game a few weeks after its release

Although From Software and Bandai Namco have tried to make Elden Ring a game with more secure servers than seen in the Souls series, the PC version of the game already suffers from several hacks. The latest issue allows attackers to abuse the game’s multiplayer mode to put their victims in an eternal “death loop” state.

According to several reports published on social media, the problem happens right after a player hacks your games. At this point, Elden Ring freezes and forces the player to restart their executable: once the login is done, the player finds himself falling straight to his deathwithout having to interrupt the process.

O Draiganedig player states that there is no way to get out of the loop, but the process is not exactly easy. For this, you must close the game using the shortcut alt+f4 before the character dies — when logging in, you have to quickly press the button that opens the game map and teleport to one of the locations for free, which causes the problem to stop.

Save backups are recommended

Until now there is no sure way to stay safe from the new exploitand it is recommended to keep constant backups of game saves to avoid losing progress. Another alternative is turn off online modewhich will stop any type of invasion — but also prevent you from seeing other players’ messages and using co-op.

While the issue is already becoming known in the gaming community on Reddit, so far Bandai Namco has not officially commented on the matter.. Last week the company released patches 1.03 and 1.04 for the game, which completed some NPC missions and corrected their translation into Brazilian Portuguese.



– Continues after advertising –

Although efficient, the solution posted on Reddit carries its risks, as it can cause players to be banned from game servers. This isn’t the only hack already available for Elden Ring: Malcolm Reynolds, known for harassing players of other From Software titles, has been using his knowledge to defeat opponents and place illegal items inside your inventories.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: WCCFTech