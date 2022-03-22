Even without Anvisa’s approval, the government approves drugs for the SUS | Health

Pixabay/Pexels Even without Anvisa’s approval, the government approves medicines for the SUS

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned a law that authorizes the inclusion in the Unified Health System (SUS) of medicines whose indication for use is different from that approved in the registration of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), but provided that there is a recommendation by the National Health Surveillance Commission. Incorporation of Technologies (Conitec).

“Scientific evidence on efficacy, accuracy, effectiveness and safety” will have to be demonstrated. The sanction was published this Tuesday in the Official Gazette (DOU).

The inclusion of medicines recommended by Conitec and acquired through international multilateral organizations would also be authorized. The commission is linked to the Ministry of Health.

Until now, the Organic Health Law prohibited in all spheres of the SUS “the payment, reimbursement or reimbursement of medication” without registration with Anvisa. The new law adds the two exceptions.

The sanctioned text also defines that the economic evaluation carried out for the inclusion of new drugs in the SUS must have methodologies “provided for in regulation and widely publicized, including in relation to the indicators and cost-effectiveness parameters used”.

Economic evaluation is one of the criteria used by Conitec, which needs to compare the costs and benefits of technologies already used in the SUS.

The bill was authored by former senator Cássio Cunha Lima (PSDB-PB) and passed through the Senate between 2015 and 2021. Initially, however, the text dealt only with Conitec’s internal processes, without reference to the end of the mandatory indication of Anvisa. This change was made during the process and confirmed by the Chamber.

