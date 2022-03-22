Experts point out which dietary strategies work to lose weight in a healthy way – Photos

Many people are determined to lose weight to reach a weight they consider healthy and ideal. For experts heard by EFE, there are a number of dietary strategies that can be followed to reach this goal, without losing health. The team from the European Medical Institute of Obesity (IMEO) selected those that it considers the diets that are current trends for those who want to lose weight. All of them, according to experts, contribute to the adoption of a healthy lifestyle, capable of being followed for a lifetime and that do not produce the so-called “rebound effect” (the weight gain that occurs after very radical diets) (increased weight after completing them). “They are ideal for those looking for a moderate weight loss, up to 1.5 kilos a week, without exceeding 6 kilos a month”, explains nutritionist Rubén Bravo, spokesperson for IMEO. These diet strategies for weight loss use all food groups in a way that ensures the body works well. The recommendation is that they are always closely monitored by doctors and nutritionists. “We are seeing a greater tendency to incorporate practices typical of vegan and vegetarian diets, which means considerably increasing the intake of vegetables, especially those with more protein, such as legumes”, says the expert. “We also see that more and more people prefer diets that not only focus on weight loss, but also contribute to health and help improve lifestyles in general, including physical activities and forms of personal development,” he adds. Below, see the three dietary models that prioritize these items to lose weight healthily:

