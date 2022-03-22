Extended Amazon Deals: Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot Alexa on Sale

Consumer Week may have come to an end, but several deals on Amazon devices still remain. Fire TV Stick Lite and the line of smart speaker Echo are with offers of up to 40% extended on the retailer’s website.

This could be an opportunity for those who didn’t make it. buy alexa last week, but you want to have a smart device controlled via voice commands in your home.

Fire TV Stick Lite is Amazon’s dongle that turns ordinary televisions into smart TVs. With it, it is possible to watch movies, series and streaming programs, as well as listen to music or watch video clips, directly on the TV with the device connected to the Wi-Fi network. Amazon’s Echo smart speaker lineup allows users to control other smart devices in the home, interact with Alexa, and more.

If you are interested in the products, this may be your chance to guarantee them for a more affordable price. But, it’s important to hurry, as the offers are for a limited time only. To check out the offers, just go to the Amazon page.

Below, we separate the products that are on offer for you to check out right here and guarantee yours. Check out!

Echo Dot 4th Generation

29% Off Meet the Echo Dot (4th Generation): our most successful Alexa smart speaker even better. The new front-facing audio design (1 speaker 1.6″) ensures more bass and full sound. BRL 399.00

Echo Dot 3rd Generation

32% Off Amazon’s hit Smart Speaker with built-in Alexa. By voice command, control the music, activate other smart products, ask questions, listen to the news, create alarms and much more. BRL 349.00

Echo Dot 4th Generation with watch

24% Off New generation of Amazon smart speaker, this fourth generation model with clock in spherical shape, offering better and clearer audio for you to talk to Alexa. BRL 499.00

Echo (4th Generation)

18% Off Control smart environments, listen to your favorite music and make calls with the Echo 4th Generation. The model has improved sound pickup, so Alexa can easily hear you. BRL 749.00

Fire TV Stick Lite