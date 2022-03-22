Fake doctor who had amputation offered diplomas and claimed to be a pastor

The fake doctor Gerson Lavísio, 32, detained after treating a victim of a pile-up on the Presidente Dutra highway, in Lavrinhas, in the interior of São Paulo, last week, would have already adopted other tactics to try to apply scams, such as pretending to be a pastor in a church. in Sorocaba, the city where he lives, and even negotiate irregular diplomas. Those who denounce are alleged victims who decided to speak, on condition of anonymity, after the repercussion of the case, but who have not yet contacted the police to register the financial losses.

One of them is a resident of Sorocaba. She reported to UOL who met him through social media. She claims that Gerson claimed to be the pastor of an evangelical church and helped her through a difficult time in her life when she lost a close family member.

“He saw my mourning post and we started talking about the loss of my relative. I was very shaken, he said he was a pastor and that he would pray for me”, says the woman, who asked not to be named.

Also according to the victim, after approximately five months of virtual contact, Gerson said he would go to Mozambique, in Africa, in a solidarity action where he would help the needy population of that country, so he was raising money and asked for financial help.

“I thought he was a good person, who was serving God and I helped. First I made a deposit of almost a thousand reais, after a month or so, he asked for another contribution and I made it”, adds the woman. . “Only the fourth time he asked, about three months later, that I refused. But until I started to get suspicious, I helped with almost R$ 5,000, in total”, recalls the victim.

Another woman from Sorocaba, who also asked to have her identity preserved, also reports having been deceived by Gerson and having had a loss of R$ 2 thousand after lending the amount to the fake doctor to pay for the repair of a car.

Gerson introduced himself as a pastor Image: Playback / Facebook

The victim says she met Gerson about 10 years ago at the gym. At the time, the man claimed to work at a health clinic and study to be a pastor.

“In recent years we had a close relationship after I got divorced and I started to face difficulties. He said he prayed for me and said he would help me get through this phase. We created a certain friendship, that’s when he asked me to borrow money to fix the car and I gave it. I charged him after a while and he blocked me from all social networks and WhatsApp. I ended up putting the situation aside for fear of what could happen “, reports the victim.

diploma sale

Another alleged victim of Gerson is a resident of Osasco. The boy, who also asked not to be named, reports that he met the fake doctor on Facebook about four years ago and started to have contact with him after receiving a promise that he would get a degree as a caregiver for the elderly to be able to work in the hospital. branch, and thus, have better financial condition.

“He created a group on WhatsApp and started talking to me and other people promising that he would give us a degree. In addition to him, there were other people who claimed to be from colleges and would be helping in the process”, recalls the man.

Also according to the victim, she traveled to Sorocaba in September last year to meet Gerson. That’s when he went to the fake doctor’s apartment and distrust began.

“I stayed for a few days in the apartment he said he lived in, but there was no furniture in the place. It only had a bed and a table, practically. I thought it was strange for a person who claimed to be a doctor to live in a property like this. for the diploma”, adds the man.

“I know I did it wrong, but I was deluded in search of a better life,” he adds. The document, according to the victim, was never delivered.

The report of UOL tried to reach Gerson by phone, but he didn’t answer the calls. The space remains open for demonstration.

Accident raised suspicion

According to the police, the accident that led to the suspicion of the false doctor was recorded on the 13th, in a pile-up involving three trucks in Lavrinhas, 230 km from the capital of São Paulo.

A 36-year-old driver got a leg stuck in the hardware and, according to the Federal Highway Police, Gerson would have ordered the limb to be amputated and, thanks to a dubious technique, colleagues would have called the agents to the scene. When consulting the suspect’s documents, the police discovered that he was using a CRM on behalf of another professional, who had died. The fake doctor was then taken to the Civil Police station where he testified and allegedly confessed to not being a doctor and exercising his profession illegally. He was released after the deposition.

Gerson was reported to the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), which began to monitor the case.

After the case gained repercussion, the concessionaire CCR RioSP, which manages the highway and is responsible for the rescue service on the road, said that the false doctor acted as an outsourced employee and was disconnected shortly after the occurrence.

impasse

According to the Federal Highway Police, the order by the false doctor to amputate the victim’s leg was what raised the suspicion of the other colleagues. The PRF claims that the limb would have been amputated on the way.

However, five days after the accident, the version was contested by the concessionaire CCR RioSP, which manages the highway. On the 16th, when asked by the UOL, the company said it regretted what had happened and that the fake doctor had been disconnected from Enseg, an outsourced company hired by the concessionaire. Last Friday, five days after the accident, the company issued a new statement, this time denying the amputation of the victim’s leg while still on the highway.

“No amputation procedure took place during the extrication and the assistance provided by the Fire Department and the Enseg team, a company hired by the concessionaire, or even during the transfer of the victim to the emergency room in Lorena. accident site is wrong,” the statement reads.

The report of UOL also contacted the Santa Casa de Lorena where the victim was taken, however, was informed that no one is authorized to talk about the matter.

A note from the hospital, sent to the press through CCR Rio SP, explains that the victim arrived at the hospital with multiple trauma and several injuries to the lower limbs, but the amputation is not clear.

“Santa Casa de Lorena informs that the patient, after undergoing a multidisciplinary evaluation by the emergency, orthopedics and general surgery teams, imaging, laboratory and medication tests, was referred to the Surgical Center for an emergency procedure. other information regarding the procedures adopted is included in the patient’s medical record and cannot be disclosed as determined by Resolution 1,605/2000, of the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM), “says the note.