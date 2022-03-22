Fake doctor who helped accident victims acted in Votorantim

The fake doctor Gerson Lavisio, who helped victims of an accident on the Presidente Dutra highway on March 13, also worked at the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in Votorantim. The case gained national repercussion and was shown in a report on the Globo program Fantástico, this Sunday (20). According to City Hall, Gerson only worked at the UPA on March 3. In an official statement of clarification, the folder disclosed that the unit’s team acted quickly by identifying in two hours, and at a time when there were not many patients, the person who was posing as a doctor.

After Gerson’s identification, City Hall states that he was promptly reported to Organs competent bodies. “It is important to point out that he had already worked in other cities and, with the help of the complaint made by the UPA team and other complaints, such as the case regarding a leg amputation of a patient in another municipality, it ended up being discovered”, he declares. the municipal administration.

In the note, the City still emphasizes that the false doctor left the UPA and did not return. In addition, the patients seen by him were reassessed. Representatives of the unit and the Health Department of Votorantim officially notified the Regional Council of Medicine of the State of São Paulo (Cremesp) and forwarded the service sheets and prescriptions to the agency. At the same time, the entity also received an extrajudicial notification from a legal advisor of the Health Department. “From the denouncement of the Health Department, a Cremesp inspector visited the UPA. The professional investigated all the actions taken in relation to the case”, concludes the note.

Case

Gerson Lavisio worked as a rescuer in an outsourced company that provides services to CCR RioSP, in the municipality of Lavrinhas (SP). The 32-year-old man was discovered after helping victims of an accident involving three trucks on the Presidente Dutra highway and determined that the leg of one of the injured, a truck driver, was amputated. The victim was rescued to Santa Casa de Lorena, where the procedure took place.

The lack of medical knowledge caught the attention of co-workers and during a consultation carried out by the Federal Highway Police on the website of the Regional Council of Medicine, it was found that Gerson was not a doctor. The diploma was forged and he used the professional registration number of a doctor who has since died. In addition to the concessionaire and the Municipality of Votorantim, the fake doctor also worked at the Health Department of the city of São Paulo and held religious services as a pastor in the city of Sorocaba, where he lives.

The Cruzeiro do Sul newspaper contacted the company that Gerson worked for, CCR RioSP and Cremesp by e-mail and is awaiting a response. The report also tried to contact the Santa Casa de Lorena by phone, but the calls were not answered. (From the Newsroom)