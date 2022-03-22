Fake doctor who ordered amputation traded illegal diplomas – Metro World News Brasil

Gerson Lavisio32 years old, arrested after being caught acting as a doctor for the concessionaire that manages the Presidente Dutra Highway, would have already adopted other tactics to try to apply scamshow to trade irregular degrees. Victims spoke anonymously to the UOL.

A resident of Osasco, in São Paulo, told the report that he met the boy through Facebook about four years ago. She started to get in touch with him after receiving a promise that she would get a degree as a caregiver for the elderly so she could work in the field.

“He created a group on WhatsApp and started talking to me and other people promising that he would give us a degree. In addition to him, there were other people who claimed to be from colleges and would be helping in the process,” the man told UOL.

Also according to the victim, she even traveled to Sorocaba, in the interior of the state, to meet Gerson. When going to the fake doctor’s apartment, suspicion began, since there was no furniture in the place.

The promised document, according to the victim, was never delivered. “I know I did it wrong, but I was deluded in search of a better life,” said the man, who paid R$2,000 to the scammer.

if he was a shepherd

Gerson also posed as the pastor of an evangelical church. One of the victims reported that the boy approached her when she lost a close family member.

“He saw my grief post and we started talking about the loss of this family member of mine. I was very shaken, he said he was a pastor and he would pray for me,” said the woman.

After a few months, Gerson said that he would go to Mozambique, in Africa, in a solidarity action and, therefore, he was collecting and asked for financial help. In total, the victim even gave R$5,000 to the false pastor.

farce has surfaced

On the 13th, Gerson, who pretended to be a doctor, ordered the amputation of the leg of a man stuck to the hardware during an accident. The procedure aroused suspicion and, later, the truth came out: he used a fake diploma and confessed that he practiced the profession illegally. Colleagues said they had always been suspicious of the boy’s conduct.