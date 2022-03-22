Florianópolis issues alert after increase in dengue cases in the city

Jenni Smith 16 seconds ago Health Comments Off on Florianópolis issues alert after increase in dengue cases in the city 0 Views

The City Hall of Florianópolis issued an alert for the increase in dengue cases in the city this Monday (21). The warning sign comes after 18 cases were confirmed only in the Itacorubi neighborhood in 2022.

The teams from the Zoonosis Control Center advise that with just 10 minutes of care per week, it is already possible to carry out this fight – Photo: Marcos Albuquerque/PMFThe teams from the Zoonosis Control Center advise that with just 10 minutes of care a week, it is already possible to carry out this fight – Photo: Marcos Albuquerque/PMF

According to the municipal administration, the number is increasing, even with the municipality reinforcing care and advising the population on care to combat the mosquito.

“In Itacorubi, there have been frequent situations of standing water in houses, with notifications from the Health Surveillance, fines and actions to combat dengue”, informs the city hall.

Other neighborhoods in the Capital, in addition to Itacorubi, are in a critical situation. The Prefecture of Florianópolis reinforces the alert and informs that there are already 42 people confirmed with the disease in the city in 2022.

Dengue in Santa Catarina

Last Thursday (17) Santa Catarina lit an alert after registering 518 cases and one death from the disease.

According to Dive/SC (Director of Epidemiological Surveillance of Santa Catarina), the largest municipalities in the West region have the highest incidence, with about 87% of autochthonous people throughout the state.

In total, 119 municipalities in Santa Catarina are infested by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which transmits dengue, zika virus and chikungunya.

Here are some tips to prevent mosquito breeding:

  • Do not leave standing water in deposits such as plant dishes and tires;
  • Keep drains with clean screens and gutters;
  • Seal, screen or pierce deposits and breeding sites with water accumulation

Join the group and receive the main news
of Greater Florianópolis in the palm of your hand.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

I have a bitter taste in my mouth, but I have no other symptoms. What can it be? – 03/22/2022

The causes are diverse. Among the most common are: cavities, gingivitis and tongue coating, which …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved