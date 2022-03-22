Florianópolis issues alert after increase in dengue cases in the city

The City Hall of Florianópolis issued an alert for the increase in dengue cases in the city this Monday (21). The warning sign comes after 18 cases were confirmed only in the Itacorubi neighborhood in 2022.

According to the municipal administration, the number is growing, even with the municipality reinforcing care and advising the population on care to combat the mosquito.

“In Itacorubi, there have been frequent situations of standing water in houses, with notifications from the Health Surveillance, fines and actions to combat dengue”, informs the city hall.

Other neighborhoods in the Capital, in addition to Itacorubi, are in a critical situation. The Prefecture of Florianópolis reinforces the alert and informs that there are already 42 people confirmed with the disease in the city in 2022.

Dengue in Santa Catarina

Last Thursday (17) Santa Catarina lit an alert after registering 518 cases and one death from the disease.

According to Dive/SC (Director of Epidemiological Surveillance of Santa Catarina), the largest municipalities in the West region have the highest incidence, with about 87% of autochthonous people throughout the state.

In total, 119 municipalities in Santa Catarina are infested by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which transmits dengue, zika virus and chikungunya.

Here are some tips to prevent mosquito breeding:

Do not leave standing water in deposits such as plant dishes and tires;

Keep drains with clean screens and gutters;

Seal, screen or pierce deposits and breeding sites with water accumulation