Francisco formalizes his reform. What changes?

Finally, the ‘icing on the cake’ of Pope Francis’ pontificate. After 9 intense years of meetings and debates, the pontiff, together with his group of cardinal advisers, reached a consensus on ‘what no longer works’ in relation to the central administration of the Church – the Roman curia – and what needs to improve to make it more pastoral and less bureaucratic.

The date for publication was not chosen by chance: March 19, the day on which the first Latin American pope in history began his government, in 2013, with the mission of reforming the Church. In fact, the document itself emphasizes that the reform was widely requested by the cardinal electors, meeting in conclave that year.

The new document replaces the Bonus Pastor, by John Paul II, 1988. Although most of the changes listed in the text have already been put into practice, the new curial ‘organisation’ created by Francisco is surprising. And I will explain why, listing some of these transformations.

For starters, the pontifical councils, which emerged after the Second Vatican Council and were expanded by the reform of John Paul II, will no longer exist. In this way, all the bodies of the Roman Curia are considered ‘dicasteries’, the equivalent of ‘ministries’ within a government. And whoever coordinates them – without exception – becomes the mayors, which gives more legal autonomy to these bodies. This is what happened, for example, with the congregations, which were also called only dicasteries.

Another thing that the document specifies, already in the introduction, is that lay people will be able to “assume roles of responsibility and government” within this structure, something that, in the past, it was only up to clerics to perform. This the Pope has already put into practice through the numerous appointments he has made throughout his 9 years of pontificate, but the idea is not to restrict certain functions only to priests or religious. The constitution, in this case, formalizes this opening, ensuring that Francis’ successors do the same.

The Pope also speaks of “sound decentralization”, restricting the role of the Roman Curia to dealing with problems that could interfere with doctrine, discipline and communion in the Church. In practical matters, in dioceses, the bishop will have more autonomy. This has also happened since the last pontifical decisions. To cite an example, the apostolic letter Mitis Iudes Dominus Iesus (2015) puts in the hands of bishops the faculty of judging cases of marriage nullity. Before, this was done through a ‘double sentence’ – that is, in the diocese and in the Holy See. Now, it is the bishop who gives the verdict, through a shorter process.

Another novelty is related to the Department for Evangelization, which was born from the merger between the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples (Propaganda Fidei) – which was concerned with evangelization in mission lands – and New Evangelization – which promoted the use of new ways of bringing the Gospel in places of long Christian tradition.

The most impressive part of the change is the fact that the supreme authority of this body becomes the Pope, a unique case in the history of reforms. Who helps him are two “pro-mayors” – another unique case. And it is also up to this ministry to approve the construction of new shrines of devotion in response to manifestations of popular piety around the world, as well as to coordinate catechesis in the Church. With this new configuration, this dicastery becomes the most important within the organization chart, taking the place of the now ‘Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith’, which previously assumed this position.

Another interesting rule concerns Vatican officials. If they are clergy and professed religious, they can only hold positions within the Vatican for 5 years. Except in cases requested by the Pope or bishop, the person must return to his or her diocese of origin.

The apostolic elemosineria, which, roughly speaking, is the one who promotes solidarity in the name of the pope, also becomes the ‘Dicastery of Charity’, being elevated to the status of a super organism within the Vatican structure, ceasing to be a simple ‘office ‘ of donations.

And for working in the Vatican, the document also sets out criteria. The person must have “good pastoral experience, sobriety of life and love for the poor, a spirit of communion and service, competent for the position entrusted to him and capable of discerning the signs of the times”, specifies the document.

THE Praedicate Evangelium enters into force on the 5th of June, the feast of Pentecost. With this, so far, 5 reforms of the Roman Curia in the history of Catholicism have been made. The previous ones were those of: Sixtus V (1588), Pius X (1908), Paul VI (1967) and John Paul II (1988).