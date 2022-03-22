Friends would be begging Putin’s gymnast lover to convince him to give up the war in Ukraine – Monet

+



Vladimir Putin and Alina Kabaeva, named as the president’s affair (Photo: Getty)

Former gymnast, politician and Russian actress Alina Kabaeva, named as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s affair, has received desperate requests from friends to intercede with her boyfriend so that he can end the conflict in Ukraine once and for all. They ask her to go to Moscow to convince him to end the war, while both Alina and her children are on the verge of being deported from Switzerland, where they are sheltering.

“Alina’s friends are begging her to fly to Putin and convince him to end the war,” a source told Page Six. “He doesn’t seem to be listening to anyone, but maybe he can hear her. Putin is surrounded by various security circles. Alina says she doesn’t know if she can get to him – and even if she can – doesn’t know if she’ll be able to go out again to be with him.” their children”, continued the source. The Olympic medalist, one of the greatest gymnasts in Russian history, would be hiding with her children in Switzerland, a country until then neutral, where they would not only be preserving themselves, but also part of the family’s heritage.

Vladimir Putin and Alina Kabaeva (Photo: Getty)

Kabaeva would have four children with Putin, two boys and two twin girls, although their existence was never officially confirmed. But the Russian leader’s obsession with keeping his companions and heirs out of the spotlight for security reasons is also famous. The children were reportedly born in Switzerland and all have Swiss passports, according to a source, who claimed that Kabaeva, 38, would have passports with several different names and nationalities.

Putin’s partner and children are said to be taking refuge in a luxury private chalet owned by a loyal Putin ally near the French border. Although the Swiss government reportedly has no information about Putin’s family, the source close to Alina believes she is traveling under false names and documents to escape authorities. Meanwhile, more than 50,000 people demanded that Kabaeva and her children be expelled from Switzerland amid Putin’s actions.

Alina Kabayeva in her days as a gymnast (Photo: getty)

A virtual petition, created on behalf of the Citizens of Ukraine, Russia and Belarus, asks the Swiss Confederation to “Connect Eva Braun with her Führer” – comparing Kabaeva to Adolf Hitler’s longtime companion and wife. “She is the favorite wife of the delusional dictator and war criminal who has been treacherously attacking Ukraine in recent weeks,” the petition states. “For the first time in modern history, your country violated its neutrality, which it did not even do with Nazi Germany in the 20th century, and adhered to sanctions against Putin and his henchmen. And now your favorite lover with your children is hiding within your state’s borders!”

Kabaeva is indeed at risk of deportation or arrest, as Switzerland has decided not to remain neutral and take a tough stance on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, freezing assets from a list of Russian oligarchs and companies. And this unprecedented situation could be one of the incentives to lead the former gymnast to make the desperate request to her partner.