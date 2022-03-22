George RR Martin Says He Didn’t Put His Initials On Elden Ring Bosses

“This is new to me”

Even with almost a month of release, the Elden Ring community is still in the stage of discovering secrets, easter eggs and lore. Or even simpler things, like the fact that every main boss in the game has their names started with the letters G, R and M. George RR Martin said he has nothing to do with it. “This is news to me,” writes the writer on his blog.

“Hey, Elden Ring is exciting on its own, you don’t have to make this stuff up,” says RR Martin. If you’ve played it, or watched it, you know that the game has a lot of bosses hidden in catacombs and ore caves, in addition to bosses scattered across the fields of the Midlands. The ones that are not hidden and secret (sort of) have their names starting with G, R or M, the writer’s initials.

Godrick, Margit and Rennala are some of them. There are a lot more names that start with these letters, but I know that many haven’t played it yet and they’re protected from spoilers, so we’ll stop here. Players have been discussing this “coincidence” on forums for a while now. While the similarity seems obvious, George RR Martin says the story is a fan invention.

“There’s a weird story all over the internet about how I ‘hidden’ my initials in Elden Ring. Oh, some of the characters have names starting with R, or G, or M. To that I say, ‘Huh? What? Really? ‘, that’s news to me,” says George Martin. He goes on to say that he has been writing names since 1971 and has used the letters of his initials for several characters, as well as every other letter in the alphabet.



“But seriously, why would I hide my name in the game? My name is there in the game, as one of the creators”, emphasizes the writer. He may well trivialize the matter, but it turns out that the names of all the main bosses (which are not a few), start with G, R or M. If he has nothing to do with it, it could be a tribute from Hidetaka Miyazaki , creator of the game, as he is a fan of the writer of “A Song of Ice and Fire”.

