Ghostwire Tokyo: is it worth it?

Ghostwire Tokyo causes that “I want more” feeling. Constantly. From your first minute. Willingness to explore, to move forward in history, to face demons and purify the souls of Japanese citizens. The problem is that this desire lingers even after the credits roll on the screen. Then the “I want more” becomes “Is that all?” and the feeling becomes that it could be an even better game with a little more time.

When we played the first chapters of Ghostwire Tokyo, the impressions were quite positive (check it out here and also understand a little more about the game’s concepts). Now, after ending Akito’s journey through a Japanese capital filled with lost souls and taken over by demons, almost everything is confirmed. However, if it seemed that the preview was just the beginning of a great adventure, in fact, we had already passed a third of the narrative, composed of only 16 missions, divided into only six chapters.

Of course, there are many sidequests that prolong the duration of the game and are even quite fun, but in the end, the new work by Tango Gameworks is short. Fortunately, it is possible to find it for the promotional price of around R$ 240, much cheaper than other major releases this year, but it is very likely that many players are still waiting for bigger offers to play it. And it will be worth it, because despite being fast, it is a good game.

A city that invites you

The star of Ghostwire Tokyo is its setting. If, on the one hand, the graphics don’t quite have that visual impact of a Horizon Forbidden West, on the other hand, they have an artistic footprint that impresses and transforms the rush and hustle of Tokyo into something dark, mysterious, full of mist and that changes. easily from one of the centers of the human world to a “horror” setting.

The “horror” is in quotes because the game is not scary at all. If your expectation would be to have something in the style of The Evil Within or even Resident Evil, forget it. Ghostwire Tokyo even has some “half Control” moments, with very interesting scenes in which Akito’s psychology seems to be playing tricks on him (in fact, they could be more frequent), but that’s all.

The relationship with souls and demons also doesn’t go to a scary track. It even has some weirder enemies, but in the end it’s a “normal” battle, nothing that will make you scream or jump out of your chair. Which doesn’t make it bad. On the contrary. This is where the game shines the most: its ambiance combined with exploration.

Ghostwire Tokyo’s level design deserves a lot of praise. The representation of the Yokai, the Torii gates that must be purified, the souls scattered around the city in strategic locations, the action spread across the map, with the Visitors always lurking and “collectibles” and side quests also appearing frequently… done.

Another point where the game shines a lot is in combat. The player has a skill tree to unlock and strengthen the character, three elemental powers (water, fire and wind), as well as weapons (such as a bow and arrow), to face Hannya, the game’s antagonist, and her Yokai army. . And, as stated earlier, this happens in quests and exploring the world.

They are intense battles, full of surprises and that can have many different strategies for the player to reach his goal. It is possible to take a more stealth or just shoot spells at everyone: you choose. Which is already common in several games, but not with these rivals and these skillswhich give Ghostwire Tokyo a very interesting dynamic.

At boss fights are also very worthy. Creative and challenging as they should be. Especially if players opt for the game’s higher difficulties. And no matter which graphics mode you play in, the performance is great and the visuals too. Especially on the PS5, of course, where the use of every resource, from fast charging to the DualSense’s tactile responses, is put to good use.

History leaves something to be desired

The big thing about Ghostwire Tokyo is that it feels “rushed”. Perhaps for development. Maybe because of your concept. The fact is that its duration should not exceed 10 to 15 hours for those who want to explore a lot. following the quest main, then eight hours may be more than enough.

This generates a certain disappointment, especially with the narrative/story aspect. The beginning gets the player involved, trying to solve the mysteries and understand everything that is happening. The ending makes us think “Huh? Was that it?” — something never good to feel at the end of an entertainment industry product experience.

There are, yes, really cool moments, like when Akito discovers Hannya’s real motives, but in the end, it’s a journey worth much more than the destination. The path is really the most interesting. The missions, the combats, the expectation. The ending doesn’t excite, especially since the construction for him doesn’t either.

What bothers me the most at this point is realizing that, overall, the game could be much more. Ghostwire Tokyo has an incredible premise, intense combat, a spectacular setting and very well done missions. However, what should tie it all together ends up not pleasing so much. The plot could be better worked, with more possibilities, and generating a longer product.

The (good) open world itself had the potential to be much better. An example is the use of a motorcycle, restricted to only a certain time, but which would be an incredible tool for riding around the city and performing tasks. These tasks could also be more varied, so as not to cause that feeling of repetition — which is only greater for the short duration.

Ghostwire Tokyo: is it worth it?

In the end, Ghostwire Tokyo is worth it, but taking advantage of a promotion and knowing exactly what you will find. It’s a very fun game at various times, but it delivers little compared to some big releases of the year. And again, it looks like the creators haven’t been given the time to really make something unique.

He has sparkles. It has flashes. He has his moments. But the content, on the whole, feels more like a soul trapped in a few familiar concepts than a free spirit. With more creative moments and an engaging narrative, it would certainly be one of those games that surprised the world — like Control, in 2019, for example. Unfortunately, it was almost.