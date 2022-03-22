Ginger: learn about the benefits of this root for your health and learn how to make a tea

What will you know! Continues after advertising



Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, March 20 — Today we will talk about the benefits of ginger and how you can make tea. In addition, this root is indicated for several things in our body. So, if you are interested in this subject, stay here with us and read below.

What is ginger and where did it come from:

First, ginger is a horseradish. It has a very typical smell and taste, a moderate burning and can be used in many culinary dishes. It originated in Asia and was adopted as a medicinal product for a long time. Even today people use it for therapeutic purposes.

Benefits of Ginger:

In addition to being used in the kitchen, it is indicated for digestion, is antioxidant, helps in the treatment of menstrual pain. It can also be used in the treatment of nausea and even for those looking to lose weight in a healthy way, as it accelerates metabolism.

Ginger tea

a piece of ginger

150 ml of warm water

ice water

1 handful of mint

Method of preparation:

Just prepare a mint tea. Then strain and blend all the ingredients together. Finally, if you prefer, add ice or put it in the fridge to get cold. In addition, it is very refreshing for the hottest days.

According to an article published in uol portal, Ginger is good for weight loss “Known for its thermogenic power, that is, it increases the body’s temperature, ginger makes the body burn more calories. It also helps to reduce appetite and reduces the absorption of fats, which contributes to weight loss.”

After reading this article, I hope you enjoyed it.

