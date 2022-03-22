Good fats are good for health

Did you know that good fats are good for your health? Cholesterol is a waxy substance found in the blood and is needed by the body for the formation of healthy cells. Although the truth is also that if it occurs in high ranges, high cholesterol will form fatty deposits in the blood vessels.

This buildup can grow and, over time, make it difficult for blood to flow through the arteries. Consequently, experts suggest having good levels of good cholesterol.



According to experts, high levels of cholesterol can trigger cardiovascular disease, while in normal numbers, said lipid is necessary for the normal functioning of the body.

Most of this fat is produced in the liver, although it can also be obtained from some foods, which is why dangerous high cholesterol levels are becoming more frequent.

The good cholesterol has the function of taking the excess of this substance back to the liver so that this organ can expel it. In other words, it will be essential to eliminate high cholesterol that threatens a person’s health.



know what to do

Some lifestyle changes can help increase HDL and among them are regular physical activity, healthy and balanced diet, avoiding alcohol consumption and quitting smoking if you do.

Consequently, in addition to eliminating high cholesterol, good cholesterol will have 3 fundamental benefits in a person’s life. First, it will be one of the allies to promote heart health.

Second, it will help prevent the formation of plaque in the arteries. While thirdly, this type of cholesterol could reduce the possibility of occurrence of strokes.

Therefore, experts say that good cholesterol can be achieved through certain habits, such as replacing harmful fats with good fats, starting with replacing the oil with which it is often cooked.

Also, to get this type of cholesterol, it will be essential to avoid foods that are high in trans fats, such as fried foods, processed foods and margarines, as this will also increase high cholesterol values.

