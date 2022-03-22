Government calls for reducing electricity consumption in Kanto

Purely illustrative image of light bulb (Pixabay)

The government issued a “severance warning in the supply and demand of electricity”, in the jurisdiction of the TEPCOon Tuesday (22), informing that the situation is serious.

while the power plants are not restored due to impacts caused by the earthquake of the 16th of this month, asks the population of the provinces of Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba, Saitama, Ibaraki, Gunma, Tochigi, Yamanashi and part of Shizuoka what save electricity consumption in the period of 8 am to 11 pm on Tuesday.

Although the climate is low temperature, which requires heatingasks for the cooperation of the people of this area, so that a blackout on a large scale.

Provinces under the jurisdiction of TEPCO (NHK)

According to the information, it is necessary save at least 10% of electricity consumption. Unit 6 of the Hirono Thermal Power Plant and unit 1 of the Shinchi Thermal Power Plant, both in Fukushima, are not yet in operation.

How to save electricity

The government calls for some actions during this period that are easy to implement:

  • Turn off unnecessary electricity and heating at home and at work
  • Set the heating temperature of the air conditioning to 20 degrees
  • when watching TVprompts you to change the screen brightness setting
Fontes: ANN e NHK

