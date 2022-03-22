Health plan must pay for jaw correction surgery

In an injunction, Judge José Cícero Alves da Silva, from Maceió/AL, determined that a health plan authorizes and pays for a surgical procedure for a beneficiary who suffers from mandibular prognathism.

It is an action between a woman and the health plan of which she is a beneficiary. In court, the beneficiary said that she suffers incessantly from headache, joint pain (TMJ) and chewing difficulty and, because of that, she needs surgery. It turns out that the plan denied coverage of the procedure on the grounds that it is not included in the ANS list.

Health plan must pay for mandibular correction surgery.(Image: Freepik)

injunction

The judge of law José Cícero Alves da Silva determined that the health plan authorizes and pays for the necessary procedure for the author in the way requested by the doctors: “it is possible to conclude that the surgical intervention is of an emergency nature”, he said.

For the magistrate, the probability of the right is configured, as the plaintiff took robust evidence (medical reports), which attest to the illness that affects her.

“The patient’s right to health and life, inseparable fundamental rights guaranteed by the Major Law, in the perspective of realizing the fundamental principle of protection of the dignity of the human person, must be guaranteed, in such a way that it is imperative that the Health Plan meets the medical request when it is proven, the state of health of the Plaintiff, as is the case in the case file.”

Finally, the judge noted that the jurisprudence of the STJ points to the exemplary character of the list of mandatory procedures for health plans stipulated by the ANS. It is worth remembering that this issue is under judgment in the Citizenship Court.

The lawyer Bruno Frederico Ramos de Araujo (Guedes & Ramos Associate Lawyers) acted by the beneficiary.

Read the decision.

