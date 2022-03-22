Hogwarts Legacy may not have a free PS5 upgrade

UK and US retailers are laying the groundwork for pre-sales of Hogwarts Legacy in physical media. According to product pricing, the open world title inspired by the Harry Potter universe may not have a free upgrade from the PS4 version to the PS5.

The reason for the suspicion lies in the charge practiced in each of the ports. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One editions cost around $60while those of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series are for $70. At the current quotation, prices would be BRL 297.46 and BRL 347.04respectively.

It is not yet official information, but the $10 disparity may suggest the need to invest the amount if the player wants to migrate from PS4 to PS5.

It’s safer to wait for the Hogwarts Legacy pre-sale to start on the PS Store and Brazilian retailers to get an idea of ​​the game’s official price. The game is expected to arrive in late 2022.

