How does Russia’s weapon work against Ukraine?

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed to have used a hypersonic missile in the war against Ukraine. The weapon, called “Kinzhal”, would have destroyed an underground weapons depot, as well as Ukrainian fuel stores in the west of the country. The use of the missile was announced by Moscow representatives last week.

Considered more destructive than a common missile, the hypersonic missile has an alarming detail: it is almost impossible to be captured by radar. The attack is “undetectable” because of its flight characteristics, with high speed and low altitude.

With that comes a bigger problem: your target ends up staying unknown until it’s too late—or almost. Combining its fast structure with the ability to maneuver to reach the objective, the weapon becomes even more unbeatable.

Breaking the speed of sound

A hypersonic missile is so named because it travels at a speed greater than the speed of sound. The travel of a weapon of this power reaches approximately five times the speed of sound — about 6,100 km/h.

Even if a defense system detected the hypersonic missile from about 160 kilometers (100 miles) away, the reaction time would be just a minute. To fight it, it would be necessary to prevent the launch or send another attack weapon in its path.

But the Kinzhal — which means “dagger” in Russian —, as its name suggests, can be far more lethal. That’s because the weapon features even more powerful configurations than other hypersonic missiles. It is capable of reaching a speed of up to 12,350 km/h, with a range of 2,000 km.

Unlike common missiles, which follow a pre-defined route before firing, the hypersonic can perform maneuvers along the way. Kinzhal specifically can still carry a nuclear warhead. It is 8 meters long and can be carried on Russian MiG-31K fighter jets.

There are even reports that fighter jets of this model were sent to Kaliningrad – which is between Poland and Lithuania – leaving several European capitals within range of a hypothetical explosion there, according to the BBC.

off the radar

One of the combat characteristics of this type of weapon is its ability to “bypass” the radars. The hypersonic missile is so fast that it forms a kind of plasma cloud in front of its path, due to the air pressure. This mass absorbs radio waves, making it virtually invisible to active radar.

To give you an idea, the most advanced US missile detection systems, for example, need up to 10 seconds to take action in the face of an attack. In that very short time, a hypersonic missile would have traveled 20 kilometers in the territory towards its target.

hypersonic warfare

Russian President Vladimir Putin has already stated that the country also has the Avangard (or Vangard) hypersonic missile in its arsenal. The weapon was unveiled four years ago as part of an “invincible weapons” package, alongside the Zirkon and Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

The difference is that the Avangard is much faster than its sister model used by Russia against Ukraine last week, reaching up to 20 times the speed of sound — about 24,500 km/h.

According to Dominika Kunertova, from the Center for Security Studies in Zurich, Switzerland, the use of this type of missile by Russia is a demonstration of exhibitionism:

“Even if it is used, we must consider it as an isolated event, because Russia does not have a large number of these missiles,” Kunertova said in an interview with the British BBC network.

Russia is not alone in this ballistics race. The United States, China and North Korea have also been developing hypersonic weapons. China even carried out a hypersonic weapon test in August last year. North Korea isn’t far behind either, and did a test run in 2022.