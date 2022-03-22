How to stop snoring? – Metro World News Brazil

Sleep is essential for health. However, some situations can end up disturbing the moment of sleep, such as snoring, whether your own or your partner’s. But is there any way to control the noise? Is it okay to poke someone to stop them snoring?

Eachnight sleep expert Narwan Amini says it is possible to stop snoring and cites some tips. “Sleeping on your side rather than on your back is the best way to prevent snoring,” says Narwan. She explains that when you lie on your back, gravity pushes your tongue against your mouth, creating a blockage in your airway and causing you to snore.

In case you find sleeping on your side a little difficult and unusual, you can follow these tips from Metro UK:

Avoid placing your chin on your chest or keeping your head down, as this can block your airway and make breathing difficult.

Keep your arms around your waist or parallel to your sides;

If you have joint pain in this position, try placing a pillow between your knees to keep your spine in line and relieve lower back pain.

Lifestyle changes

There are other ways to stop snoring related to lifestyle and exercise. “Weight gain can trigger snoring as it increases tissue around your neck and throat, which means your airways are more likely to collapse when you are sleeping. Losing a few pounds through exercise can strengthen your neck muscles to prevent snoring and help you shed extra tissue.

Another classic piece of advice, present in any body health tip, is to drink more water. “Dehydration can thicken the mucus in the mouth and throat, making snoring worse. Drinking lots of fluids relieves this congestion, allowing you to breathe more easily at night,” says Narwan.

Also try anti-snoring exercises. You can perform the following moves:

Repeat each vowel (aeiou) out loud for three minutes a few times a day;

Place the tip of your tongue behind your upper front teeth and slide your tongue over them for three minutes a day.

Close your mouth and press your lips together and hold for 30 seconds;

Open and move your jaw to the right and hold for 30 seconds. Repeat on the left side;

With your mouth open, slide the tip of your tongue back along the hard palate as far as possible. Repeat 20 times.

One last tip has to do with food. “Eat lighter and healthier before bed. If your stomach is too full at night, your diaphragm may not have enough room to expand as you breathe, interrupting sleep. Avoid the congestion-boosting dairy products and stick to protein-rich foods at dinner, like salmon, tuna, and turkey, which will fight mucus production and help prevent snoring,” suggests Narwan.

Attention!

If you perform exercises and tips and still the problem continues, the ideal is to get medical help. “Snoring frequently is not something that should be ignored. Home tricks may be all you need to stop snoring, but they’re not a guarantee. If lifestyle changes don’t work, it could be a sign that you need medical attention.”