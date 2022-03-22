I have a bitter taste in my mouth, but I have no other symptoms. What can it be? – 03/22/2022

The causes are diverse. Among the most common are: cavities, gingivitis and tongue coating, which is that whitish layer that can appear on the surface of the tongue. But bitterness can also be linked to digestive diseases such as gastroesophageal reflux.

Other causes that should be investigated are airway infections such as sinusitis and tonsillitis. Some specific medications, such as diuretics, antidepressants, antibiotics, and vitamin supplements that contain iron, zinc, and copper, can cause a bitter taste in the mouth as a side effect. In addition, habits such as prolonged fasting and cigarette consumption are also associated with the complaint.

Therefore, the ideal, in this case, is to seek care from a specialist, whether a dentist or doctor. Thus, the health professional can make a more careful assessment to reach the correct diagnosis and, of course, provide the appropriate treatment to control this symptom.

But what is the relationship of these problems with the bitter taste in the mouth? In the case of changes in the oral cavity, such as gingivitis and cavities, the main responsible for this symptom, and even for the emergence of a strong odor, is the proliferation of bacteria. When there is inflammation of the gums, there can be bleeding during brushing, and the presence of blood can also cause a bitter taste.

On the other hand, the tongue coating, if not eliminated during hygiene, can cause a change in taste. In the case of tonsillitis or sinusitis, the symptom is due to the accumulation of secretion, which reaches the mouth region. And for those who have reflux, the return of acidic stomach contents to the esophagus, or even the mouth, can cause a bitter or acidic taste sensation, usually accompanied by a burning sensation in the throat region.

On a day-to-day basis, while you wait for the consultation with the specialist, some attitudes can help. Review your oral hygiene, improving brushing, flossing and brushing your tongue. Don’t go too long without eating and increase your water intake throughout the day. It is also worth noting if you have any digestive symptoms, such as heartburn or acid regurgitation. Take a look at the list of medications and supplements you’re using, and finally, find a way to see if you’re sleeping with your mouth open.

