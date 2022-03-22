Images show attack on the Retroville mall

Two videos released today show the attack on the Retroville shopping mall in the Podilskyi district of northwest Kiev, capital of Ukraine. The bombing took place around 10:46 pm yesterday, local time (5:46 pm Brasília time). according to Mayor from Kiev, vitali Klitschkoat least eight people died.

Six residential properties, two schools and two day care centers in the vicinity of the mall were also reportedly hit. Because of the attack, Vitali announced another 35-hour curfew, as was done last week in the Ukrainian capital.

“The curfew in Kiev and the region will be reinforced again. It will start today at 8 pm and will last until 7 am on March 23. That is, until the day after tomorrow. Shops, pharmacies, gas stations and institutions will not work tomorrow”, said Vitali on his Telegram channel.



The videos released today bring two angles of the attack on the mall. One of them portrays what was captured by a security camera installed near the shopping center.

The second video was released by the Russian Defense Ministry, with the angle of the shooter. In it, it is possible to see the moment when a vehicle parks at one of the mall entrances.

According to the Russian government, the car shown in the image is military and is in place to hide and reload missiles.

Russia confirmed it had used high-precision long-range rockets against the mall and accused Ukraine of using the space as a weapons depot.

“The areas close to the shopping center were used as a large base for storing rocket munitions and for reloading various rocket launchers,” said Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov.

“High-precision long-range weapons on the night of March 21 destroyed a battery of Ukrainian multiple rocket launchers and an ammunition depot in a shopping mall that was not in operation,” he added.