INTERVIEW: Doctor advises on symptoms and care to avoid dengue

Santa Catarina has already recorded more than a thousand cases of dengue in 2022, according to the latest data from the state bulletin released by the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance (Dive). The state has 119 municipalities considered infested by Aedes aegypti, the mosquito that transmits the disease.

In an interview with West More (watch below)doctor Plínio da Silva Oliveira Filho, from Hospital Santa Luzia de Ponte Serrada, talks about the main symptoms of the disease, the complications of dengue — which can even cause death — and guides on care for prevention.

“We are on alert, yellow light. It is not yet in a very high transmission situation, but already having the first cases. That the population is a partner against this disease, with prevention as the main banner”, advises the doctor.

In the period from January 2 to March 12, 2022, 18,023 mosquito outbreaks were identified in 196 municipalities. There are 1,295 confirmed cases (1,194 by laboratory criteria and 101 by clinical epidemiological criteria) in the period.

Guidelines to prevent the proliferation of Aedes aegypti

● avoid using dishes in potted plants. If using them, add sand to the edge;

● store bottles with the neck facing downwards;

● keep trash cans covered;

● always leave the water tanks sealed, without any opening, especially the water tanks;

● plants such as bromeliads should be avoided, as they accumulate water;

● treat the pool water with chlorine and clean it once a week;

● keep drains closed and unclogged;

● brush the animals’ food and water pots at least once a week;

● remove water accumulated on slabs;

● flush, at least once a week, in seldom used toilets;

● keep the toilet lid closed;

● avoid accumulating debris, as it can become a focus for the dengue mosquito;

● report the existence of possible outbreaks of Aedes aegypti to the Municipal Health Department;

● if you have symptoms of dengue, chikungunya or zika virus, look for a health unit for assistance.