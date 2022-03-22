Investigation is in the final stretch and main suspect may not be charged – Metro World News Brasil

The mystery about the girl Madeleine McCann – who disappeared in Praia da Luz, Portugal, in 2007 – took on new directions with the identification of a suspect. However, tabloids say the investigation could come to an end without a culprit.

According to The Sun, the The investigation into Madeleine McCann’s disappearance could end later this year as funding for the “Operation Grange” inquiry – launched four years after she disappeared – comes to an end.

At the same time, top law enforcement officials feel that there is not enough evidence to file a case against German pedophile and rapist Christian B, who has become the prime suspect in the child’s disappearance.

Last night, Mick Neville, one of the lead detectives on the investigation, told The Sun that “there are still excellent lines of investigation”, justifying that there are still leads to follow, such as social media footage and any CCTV footage from the time.

Christian B, 45, has been identified as a 2020 suspect. He is serving a seven-year prison sentence in Germany for raping a 72-year-old woman in Praia da Luz, Portugal, near the site of Madeleine’s disappearance.

The investigation into him is being led by German and Portuguese authorities. In recent years, the “Operation Grange” team has been reduced from 40 officers to just four detectives working with Inspector Mark Cranwell.

The Sun points out that the girl’s parents, Gerry and Kate, have vowed to keep looking, as they still haven’t given up hope.

“The Covid pandemic has made this year even more difficult for many reasons, but luckily the investigation to find Madeleine and her kidnapper continued. We hope, however small, of seeing Madeleine again. As we’ve said over and over again, we need to know what happened to our lovely daughter no matter what. We are very grateful to the police for their continued efforts,” the parents communicated last year.

Today, Madeleine would be almost 19 years old.