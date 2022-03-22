Jade Picon cites changing ‘liquid retention’ in photos; understand what is the concept and impact on health and visuals | Health

The businesswoman and former BBB Jade Picon was asked on her Instagram account if she had had cosmetic procedures on her face after being eliminated from the program. According to the influencer, during the time she was inside the house, in fact, she was swollen, with a lot of fluid retention .

liquid retention is the name popularly given to swelling and accumulation of liquids in the glass. It can be in one part or all over the body. Diet, physical inactivity and even health problems can be associated.

Jade talks about swelling during BBB22 and says she didn’t have procedures after elimination

Pain from holding fart: understand the situation that led ex-BBB Pocah to be hospitalized

understand the situation that led ex-BBB Pocah to be hospitalized ‘Beauty chip’: implant is not approved, can change the clitoris and change the voice

Jade denied having had cosmetic procedures after the BBB. “I did absolutely nothing, either before or after. It’s just that it’s really crazy there, I went to the doctor and I said: ‘I’m very swollen, my ankle, my wrist, my face, I saw it in the mirror”, said Jade.

“What gets a lot is this lack of routine, you know, you’re never eating the same things, training, it’s really fluid retention”, he added.

2 of 2 Jade Picon at BBB 22 — Photo: Publicity/TV Globo Jade Picon at BBB 22 — Photo: Publicity/TV Globo

What is retention or swelling?

Some people wake up bloated, others have this problem when they eat too much salt or stay in the same position for long periods. For women, retaining fluid is common in the premenstrual phase and during pregnancy, because of hormonal changes. This can mean a “gain” of two to three pounds on the scale.

According to experts, the swelling is the result of an accumulation of fluid between the cells, which become heavier and eventually lead to an increase in the surface of the organ.

Lymphatic drainage can stimulate the body and remove excess fluid. Compression helps to eliminate fluids that are under the tissues. Compression stockings can also help you pee more, in the same way that using a leg lift stool helps to reduce swelling. But the best remedy is to drink plenty of water, which facilitates the kidney’s filtration and stimulates circulation.

Fluid retention is a problem that mainly affects women.

Possible causes for swelling

According to the endocrinologist Fabiano Lago, who works in Curitiba, Paraná, they are several possible causes of body swelling.

“Hypothyroidism, which is a malfunction of the thyroid gland, and the person can gain weight, in addition to swelling. Other hormonal disorders, side effects of medications, such as antidepressants. If it is well located in the legs, it can be vascular disease… there are several possible causes”, explains the endocrinologist.

Lago says that the change in routine, the cause alleged by Jade, can influence the swelling of the face and body: “60% of our weight is water, approximately. a very evident impact on our appearance”.

“I’m not an expert in the diet that is made within the BBB. But, in general, processed foods, canned foods, have a large amount of salt. So, if you start to have a diet a little more loaded with salt, that is quite compatible with you looking puffier, yes.”

The specialist explains that maintaining a routine with more natural foods, physical activity and water intake according to the body’s needs are essential measures to avoid excessive swelling.

“Sodium is the ingredient that swells the most”, he explains.

“But what could have happened to Jade, is that outside the BBB she had not only a different diet, but a whole different routine. because of food. It must be the general context of her life that has changed”.

Too much sodium in the body can cause fluid retention

Role of the lymphatic system in swelling

Unlike the blood, the lymphatic system starts at the fingertips and goes up through the body. While the blood carries nutrients to the cells, the plasma leaves the capillaries, makes the metabolic exchanges of the cells and returns to the blood.

When it doesn’t come back, the lymphatic comes into action, which has the function of absorbing excess fluid. As the lymph (colorless liquid without red blood cells) goes up through the lymphatic capillaries, there are ganglionic regions to filter or some foreign organism to find. It flows into thicker vessels, and the lymphatic trunks direct this lymph to fall back into the blood.