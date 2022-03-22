Japanese becomes symbol of ‘rent from strangers’ industry and inspires TV series and books

THE WASHINGTON POST – Before moving to Tokyo to take your new job, Akari Shirai wanted to have lunch at her favorite restaurant, which she used to frequent with her ex-husband. But there was a problem: she didn’t want to go it alone and end up awash with thoughts of divorce; but she also didn’t want to invite a friend over and have to explain the situation. So, she hired a “guy who does nothing”.

The almost silent lunch lasted about 45 minutes. Shirai ordered her favorite dish and asked occasional questions. She shared memories of their time together and showed him a photo of their wedding celebration. He nodded and gave her curt answers, sometimes responding with a dry laugh. He didn’t strike up a conversation. That’s what Shirai wanted.

“I felt like I was with someone and at the same time alone, as he existed in a way that I didn’t have to be considerate of his needs or think about him,” said Shirai, 27. “I didn’t feel any embarrassment, I didn’t feel pressured to say anything. It must have been the first time I ate in silence.”

For years there has been Japan and on South Korea an informal industry of renting strangers posing as friends, relatives, or other types of acquaintances of customers, as a way of keeping up appearances at social events where patrons must bring guests.

But over the past four years, Shoji Morimoto, 38, has built a cult following by offering himself as a friendly shoulder, able to be there for customers, freeing them from social expectations of explicit or intrinsic norms of Japanese society. Morimoto – nicknamed “Rental-san”, inspired a TV series and three books; and attracts international attention through its viral posts on social media.

After lunch, Akari Shirai visits the bookstore and buys a copy of Shoji Morimoto’s book. Photograph: Michelle Ye Hee Lee/ The Washington Post

Morimoto’s services are varied. He once waited for a customer at the finish line of a marathon who wanted to see a familiar face at the end of the race. He has already been hired to team up with people finishing academic theses, to ease the burden of working alone. He hears health workers vent about the mental exhaustion they suffer from the pandemic. And a woman hired him to accompany her while she filed her divorce papers.

He charges 10,000 yen (R$413) per session and is hired to keep company with people who are going through moments of transformation, who want to overcome traumatic memories or be able to admit vulnerabilities they find uncomfortable to share with friends or family. He will simply be by your side, without judgment.

Morimoto often finds that his customers don’t want to bother the people they care about with their needs. “I think when people feel vulnerable or are going through intimate moments, they are more sensitive about the people around them, about how they will be perceived or about the kind of attitude they will have towards them,” he said. “So I think they prefer to just rely on a stranger, with whom they don’t have any kind of bond.”

“Morimoto provides emotional support that many people need but struggle to find, especially during a pandemic that has exacerbated feelings of isolation,” said Yasushi Fujii, a professor of psychology at Meisei University in Tokyo. “When interacting with friends and others, there are always unknown factors that can come into play. But meeting with Rental-san makes it easy to know what to expect and stay in control of the situation.”/ TRANSLATION BY GUILHERME RUSSO